Governor Spencer Cox argues COVID restrictions are unlikely to work in the future

(Rick Egan | Tribune dossier photo) Gov. Spencer Cox answers questions during a COVID-19 conference in the Utah Chapter on Thursday, July 1, 2021. In a discussion on the Washington Post Live, he spoke about what he believes he will and won ‘work as a variant now appears at this stage of the pandemic.

Governor Spencer Cox has urged people to be vaccinated as a way to limit the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant that is currently overtaking the state and putting Utah once again on the coronavirus hotspot list.

But during a Thursday morning show on the Washington Post Live, he seemed hesitant about adopting any other public health measure that went ahead, even if the viral spread continues.

This is an area where I think we have all fought and taken this mistake in many ways, he said.

Understanding human psychology has been vital in shaping policies during the pandemic, Cox argued, adding that he wishes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization had invited more behavioral scientists to work with infectious disease experts. In his mind, the coronavirus restrictions of the past will not fly among a vaccinated population that has just begun to enjoy freedom from the last year of social distance and masks.

Just not, and they have no reason, said the governor. This is amazing.

Even among inoculated individuals contracting the highly contagious Delta variant, The COVID-19 vaccine appears to be effective in preventing deaths and hospitalizations, he said. So instead of closing rallies again, his main push will be overcoming resistance to vaccine and other barriers that keep people from getting the goal.

He accepted that Republicans are less likely to be vaccinated than Democrats a function of nations extremely desperate move towards turning even public health precautions into a test of political litmus.

We are a very red state, a very republican state, Cox said. And of course in rural Utah, where I live, where I grew up and raised my family, they [vaccination] rates are lower. There is less confidence in vaccines. And we were doing everything we could to help get the policy out of the COVID response and of course out of vaccination.

Latter-day Saints leaders have also been helpful in encouraging members of Utahs’ dominant religion to inoculate, Cox said. And many churches of different denominations have opened their parking spaces across the state for mobile vaccine clinics.

I would like any support any religious person could give us, he said. Take good every ounce of what they are willing to give.

Earlier this week, Cox stated that 70% of the adult population in Utahs had received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine by July 4, although the State Department’s website did not fully reflect that milestone and the governor had to include shots administered by federal agencies to achieve it.

There are 23 other states that have a higher percentage of adults with at least one stroke, according to The New York Times.

Although Cox said he explored the idea of ​​vaccine incentives, he thinks health benefits are by far the most compelling reason to take the shots and believes they will ultimately win over skeptics. Cox noted that some of his personal acquaintances resisted the shootings and saw their unvaccinated loved ones die or end up in hospital after contracting COVID-19.

They could have taken that blow. It was so easy and they chose not to do it. And now they have deep, deep regrets, the governor said. And so I think those stories will start to permeate and hopefully encourage people. I wish we didn’t have those stories.

The Washington Post Live talk, which focused on leadership during the crisis, also covered how Utah is navigating one of the worst droughts in its recorded history.

Cox declared a state of emergency on Mars and has since issued several executive orders aimed at conserving water in addition to urging state residents to pray for rain. During the Thursday interview, the governor stood behind his call for prayer, which has drawn criticism from water conservationists and atheists.

Utah is full of religious people who believe in a higher power, he said. One thing we can not control is the weather. … And so Ive asked that we petition the deity.

This call is not just for worshipers of organized religion and it is also for people who believe in karma or the universe, conspiring in our favor, said Cox, who added that he hopes prayers lead to positive personal change and divine intervention.

But he said state leaders also have their eyes on policy changes to address future water shortages in the state.

Many towns and cities in Utah require residents to plant grass or keep their lawns green, Cox noted. He said his administration and lawmakers are talking about ways to change that.

Investing in additional water conservation is another key component of Coxs’s vision for surviving droughts in the future, adapting to climate change and planning for continued growth and development in a desert state.

The people who settled these lands understood this, he said. They built reservoirs that have lasted for generations and have made it possible for us to survive and even thrive in this area. And we need to do more of that.

Utahs farmers are suffering during the ongoing drought, including Cox. The governor said he only irrigated about half of the land on his family farm in Fairview. He is not growing the crop in the other half, he said.

One or two strokes of COVID-19 followed by a drought are making survival difficult for many farmers and ranchers and are likely to increase the cost of food across the West, he predicted.

These impacts will be rippling across the country and parts of the world, Cox noted, so something was deeply troubling.