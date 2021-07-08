Eisenkot in ‘Post’: Iran threat to Israel is serious, not existential

Iran without a nuclear weapon is still a central threat to Israel, but would become an existential threat only if it acquired such a weapon, retired IDF chief Gadi Eisenkot told Jerusalem Post.

“I do not see an existential threat to the state of Israel now. If Iran were to acquire nuclear capabilities, then it would become an existential threat, “which is why Israel” must do everything it can to prevent Iran “from reaching this point, he said.

While this view may not sound controversial, it is part of Eisenko’s very different view of the Islamic Republic and how it maneuvers with the US against Tehran compared to the approach of Benjamin Netanyahu, who was prime minister during his tenure. and until last month.

Eisenkot was IDF chief from 2015 to 2019, but only recently has he begun to come out more forcefully for the full nuances of his views on key security challenges in areas where he could not do so much while still dressed with a uniform.

First, Eisenkot raises the idea that Netanyahu was the first to identify the Iranian nuclear threat, citing discussions in which he was involved, without Netanyahu, at high levels more than 20 years ago on the subject.

His view would be that if Tehran does not yet pose an existential threat, then public fighting with the US now over the various approaches the countries have to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon in the future is the wrong move.

The former IDF chief still thinks Jerusalem needs to work persistently and proactively to thwart Iran’s expansionist policies in the region and its efforts to advance toward a nuclear weapon.

“Over the years, very significant [Israeli] skills were built, and there are essential operations to disappoint and prevent [Iranian achievements] which have brought great [Israeli] achievements, and these must continue, “he said.

However, Eisenkot thought it was irresponsible for Netanyahu to have a public war with Washington over the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, known as the deal with Iran, in 2015, and thinks Netanyahu made the same mistake in recent months.

If the new government of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Alternative Prime Minister Yair Lapid works harder behind the scenes to try to get the Biden administration to fix some of the JCPOA holes, Eisenkot is likely to support that approach much more.

He also seems more interested in the US-Israel dialogue by helping to achieve the right answers. In his view, how long to extend the JCPOA nuclear boundaries should be part of this dialogue, as opposed to dictating Washington specifics – such as boundaries should be extended for a minimum of 25 or 50 years from the current EU deadline. 2030.

Part of the difference of opinion in Israel may also be related to the so-called “point of no return”. Some believe that for Israel to suspend an Iranian nuclear weapon, it will have to launch a pre-emptive strike before Tehran can arm its uranium to 90%. In contrast, Eisenkot is likely to fall into camp with former Mossad director Tamir Pardo who believes the real point of no return is later.

Some may point out that learning how to successfully detonate and deliver a nuclear weapon is not as easy as simply building a machine and can take months or more.

As for a sufficient pre-strike option, Israel was never publicly given the U.S. bunker bomb, which only a few years ago was seen as necessary for hitting the Fordow underground nuclear facility.

But that was before the sabotage of the Natanz underground facility, reportedly from Israel, and before the IDF successfully used air power to destroy a large portion of Hamas underground tunnels in Gaza last May.

Eisenkot is quite certain that Jerusalem has what it takes to stop Iran, without specifying how and with what.

Relatively comfortable being at lower levels than some who reach the pinnacle of a country’s military forces, the confidence he draws on the issue is strong.

Despite US moves on Iran, his view is that Israeli intelligence will have to keep an eye on advanced centrifuges, nuclear weapons aspects and inspections – all to avoid the nightmare scenario in which Iran achieves a nuclear arsenal like North Korea

The dangers of such a nightmare are not only the danger that the Islamic Republic will use a nuclear weapon, but also that Israel may be prevented from acting against Iranian representatives in the region.

Hezbollah

Linking Iran alongside Hezbollah, Eisenkot discussed the more than 150,000 missile threats the terrorist group poses to Israel.

Tehran and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Chief Qasem Soleimani (before the US assassinated him in 2020) helped Hezbollah achieve most of these capabilities, including thousands of long-range missiles and dozens or more of its own missiles. directed with precision.

Regarding Israel’s efforts against the threat from Lebanon and other Iranian threats in Syria, Eisenkot said, “There were achievements and also more than a few wrong steps, but when we look back over 15 years, a price was paid” by Hezbollah.

The impact of Israeli attacks on Hezbollah during Lebanon’s Second World War 2006 was “that for 15 years there has been a good security situation on the Lebanese border, although at the same time Hezbollah has strengthened its capabilities,” Eisenkot explained.

Eisenkot also brought the “war on war” campaign of thousands of attacks to stop Iran and Hezbollah from building a much larger arsenal of precision-guided missiles to a new level.

He did not want to take into account the specifics of what would happen if there were a major war between Israel and Hezbollah. But the impression was that the Israelis could spend a few days in bomb shelters and the damage to Israeli physical property could be widespread – and yet the damage to Hezbollah would be at least five times greater.

Even before the May war with Hamas in Gaza, in which it fired over 130 missiles in about five minutes across a part of the country to partially pierce Israel’s missile shield, the IDF had warned that any future war with Hezbollah could leading to much larger casualties, sometimes throwing numbers like 1,000 dead Israelis.

Yet Eisenkot is likely to believe that Israel can bomb Hezbollah at a rate of thousands a day, compared to thousands “simply” a week in the fight against Hamas in May.

This much more aggressive stance plus a faster ground invasion could bring down Hezbollah’s offensive capabilities at a faster rate than with Gaza, where Israel withdrew.

Another crucial issue highlighted by Eisenkot was a major move he ordered the IDF to make near the end of its term, when it launched a surprise operation destroying a vast network of Hezbollah attack tunnels in Israel.

The former IDF chief said, “We found them 10 years late, but we took and destroyed all the attacking tunnels of which thousands [Hezbollah] the warriors intended to enter [Israel] in a surprise ”invasion.

If Hezbollah had succeeded, he believed it could have been as shocking to Israel as the occupation during the Yom Kippur War.

This was a project planned by Soleiman for decades, and he pointed to it as an example of the great lengths in which the Iran-Hezbollah joint axis is trying to go to the detriment of the Jewish state.

Eisenkot was clearly proud that he removed that threat before his retirement and considered it a further obstacle to Hezbollah.

Hamas / Palestinian Authority

Although Hezbollah poses a relatively greater threat than Hamas, Eisenhower is of the opinion that Jerusalem can live in the long run by preventing the Lebanese terrorist group, rather than the Gaza terrorist group.

“The question is, What is Israel’s strategy in the Palestinian arena?” Will we have indirect talks [toward a long-term ceasefire], or we see them [Hamas] as a brutal enemy to be overthrown? he said.

Part of the problem, he said, is the strategy “is not clear enough in the general Palestinian arena or with Gaza in particular,” which ends up leaving the IDF, Shin Bet and others to participate when the conflict escalates.

According to the former IDF chief, Israel and the IDF achieved “an impressive multi-layered missile defense and attack on targets in Gaza, but there is still a need to increase prevention and increase the duration of periods of silence and normalcy.”

His warning was that if Hamas ever had “chemical weapons or precision weapons that reach a certain level, we would have to consider whether or not to wage a pre-emptive war” against it.

Eisenkot did not want to give a specific timeline for when the Jewish state may need to overthrow Hamas. But the meaning was that he believes this would be the end result compared to achieving a permanent ceasefire.

Overall, it seemed that his strategy would be to find a Palestinian Authority peace partner to work with and make overall progress towards better relations on all fronts. At any date Israel may need to overthrow Hamas, it would coordinate with the PA and Egypt to take over Gaza so that the IDF does not get stuck there.

Like the US, he would be more optimistic about Salam Fayyad or someone with a similar status and approach leading the PA to improved relations and a possible deal with Israel in the future.

Eisenkot would oppose any further unilateral withdrawal such as sending the wrong messages of weakness amidst the jungle of aggressors that is the Middle East.

But he clearly thinks that progress in negotiations with the PA is important to avoid the worst and most dangerous scenario of resolving a state which has become more popular in some counties globally.

His future is uncertain

Regardless of whether we talk more publicly about his views or about a possible eventual future in politics, we have not heard the latest from this IDF chief. •