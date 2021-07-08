Global Cooperation Boosts Post-Pandemic | MIT News





MIT is a focal point for the kind of collaborative problem solving that makes an impact worldwide. Faculty and students on campus benefit from a shared passion and complementary knowledge as they work to advance science and technology. This MIT mindset, however, is not limited to the campus, as evidenced by the abundance of faculty collaboration with institutions around the globe, and MIT International Science and Technology Initiatives (MISTI) continues to enable many of these partnerships. research. The MISTIs Global Seed Funds (GSF) program helps MIT faculty develop exciting new connections by supporting early-stage collaborations with researchers at peer-to-peer institutions around the world, creating research opportunities not available on the Cambridge campus. Massachusetts. [Our GSF award] provided the opportunity to expand our current tools for analyzing and quantifying individual acoustic cues in contrasting word sounds, originally developed for typical American English speakers, not only in the field of Parkinsonian speech analysis but also in Spanish, says Key Research scientist Stefanie Shattuck-Hufnagel of her 2018 collaboration with Universidad Politcnica de Madrid. This unique opportunity provided the first demonstration of the applicability of our suggestion-based approach to the analysis of systematic modifications of spoken sounds in a new language, Spanish, for which the system was not originally developed, thus providing a demonstration of applicability. potentially universal of this approach across the human language family. When the global proliferation of Covid-19 suspended international travel, previous fundraising winners found innovative ways to advance their projects practically and plan to resume personal collaboration soon. The faculty also continued to prepare for a future that included global travel, creating new partnerships and projects for the 2021-22 application cycle. This year, the 27 funds that make up MISTI GSF received 155 MIT applications. Ninety projects of the 30 departments in the five schools at the Institute shared awards worth $ 1.9 million. This year’s awards bring the total to $ 21 million over the 13-year life of the program. Over 70 percent of all MIT faculty members have applied for funding, with many having applied for multiple awards over the past decade. I was very lucky to receive several MISTI grants, says the esteemed Yuriy Roman, professor of chemical engineering. Beyond the benefits for the faculty, GSF projects also create opportunities for students to participate in important academic explorations with international researchers. Most GSF teams include MIT students as well as international collaborators, all actively expanding their laboratory and cultural experience, gaining skills that transcend science and technology. This grant not only benefited the students directly involved, but will also be beneficial in their future scientific careers, says Timothy Lu, associate professor of biological engineering and electrical engineering and computer science, recipient of a 2017 award. Short stays increase scientific collaboration, networking, and improve the scientific skills of those who have the opportunity to see how other laboratories are set up and to learn new scientific approaches. These influential partnerships often translate into long-term research relationships with teams that come together to address critical challenges that require international solutions. Seed fund projects often lead to additional funding utilized by early results and opportunities for the publishing team. The collaboration has been nothing short of amazing, says Roman about his 2017 award. We have many students fully engaged in the project from both sides, with lots of PI [principal investigators] and a pair of high-end papers on the dock. “ other calls for proposals will be in mid-September. MISTI creates applied international learning opportunities for MIT students who increase their ability to understand and address real-world problems. MISTI collaborates with partners at MIT and beyond, serving as a vital link of international activity and strengthening the research mission of the Institutes by promoting collaborations between MIT faculty members and their counterparts abroad.

