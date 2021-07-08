Give workers time off on Monday if England wins Euro 2020, says Boris Johnson





Boris Johnson has urged employers to consider granting dependent workers leave on Monday if England wins the European Championships. England will play Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday at 20:00 for the first time the team has been in the final of a major international tournament since the 1966 World Cup. The semi-final victory over Denmark on Wednesday evening led to wild celebrations, and a Downing Street spokesman responded to calls for an emergency banking holiday, including a parliament website petition with nearly a quarter of a million signatures. Asked if employers needed to be flexible, said the spokesman: We would like businesses that feel able to consider it, if they can, but we accept that it will change depending on the business and the company. Asked if there should be an official holiday all day, the spokesman said: The Prime Minister was asked that and he said it would be glamorous luck and he wants to see what happens on Sunday; and I think this is the right approach. The description of the petition says: It would be useful and reasonable to give the country the next day the next day if England wins, in the form of an extra Monday for bank holidays. Sunday 8pm is a difficult time for families to plan to be together for this event knowing that having an extra day off the next day would significantly help this. Moreover, a historic victory must be celebrated. The winning team would be expected to overtake the trophy, and a Banking Break would be a perfect time to do so. Also, English people would naturally like to continue to enjoy victory, giving the retail industry and leisure a much-needed opportunity to make up for lost revenue.

