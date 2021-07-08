International
The school gains the right to continue electric shocks to students with disabilities. Miami: Rescuers say there is "no chance" of more survivors. The assassins of the Haitian president posed as American agents.
NATIONAL NEWS
School for children with disabilities gains the right to continue to shock students
The Rotenberg Center Court in Canton, Mass., Has successfully challenged the FDA ban on using electric shocks for its students with disabilities to “correct behavior.” The center is the only school in the US that administers electric shocks to its students. International Mental Disability Rights (DRI) and the United Nations have criticized the practice and consider it a form of torture.
Shocks are administered through channels equipped with Scalable Electronic Electronic Shock Devices. When a student misbehaves, staff can activate the device remotely, delivering a powerful kick.
According to the school website, the school welcomes students who are emotionally disturbed by behavior, behaviors, emotional and / or psychiatric problems, as well as those with intellectual disabilities or on the autism spectrum.
Last chance?
Advocates of the practice, including parents of children, consider electric shock to be an effective means of discouraging aggression or self-harm. They even argue that it is more humane than using pharmaceutical products. Following this decision, the parents of the students at the school said, We have and will continue to fight to keep our loved ones safe and alive and to maintain access to this last resort rescue tool.
Worryingly, a 2006 report from the New York State Department of Education found that the shocks were everything but a last resort. This investigation found that staff used strokes when students exhibited behaviors that were not aggressive, health hazardous, or destructive, such as harassment, swearing, and failure to maintain a regular appearance.
Click here for the full story
Consolation in Miami: Rescuers admit “no chance” for more survivors
Rescue workers at the Miami condo site which collapsed two weeks ago today announced the mission has gone from rescue to recovery. As of last night, a total of 54 bodies had been discovered, as well as many human remains. 86 not yet counted.
Instead, rescue workers, officials, survivors and victims’ families addressed a brief memorial service by local clerics. Many of them hugged and cried at the end of the ceremony.
Extraordinary efforts, few chances
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava summed up the situation at a press conference. Levine Cava said the decision to move to recovery was a difficult one. She recognized the extraordinary efforts of the rescuers in difficult and dangerous conditions.
They have used every possible strategy and every possible technology at their disposal to find people in the rubble, she said. They removed over 7 million pounds of concrete and debris from the mound… They ran into a building that was said to have collapsed, and they received fire, smoke, torrential rain and strong winds in the hope of finding people alive.
Work will continue to retrieve and identify the remains of as many victims as possible.
Click here for the full story
INTERNATIONAL NEWS
The assassins of the Haitian presidents posed as American agents
Following a shootout, Port-au-Prince police believe they have killed four of the men who killed President Jovenel Mose at his home yesterday. They have also arrested two other men in connection with the murder. Other suspects remain at large.
So far, officials have not identified any of the suspects. But police chief Leon Charles has described the attackers as mercenaries. Yesterday, witnesses stated that they believed the men were foreigners, as they spoke English and Spanish. It is not certain how many men participated in total.
Video from Mose’s home has also confirmed previous reports that he the killers posed as American drug enforcement agents. Audio from the tape captures a man speaking into an English megaphone saying, “This is a DEA operation.”
Click here for the full story
