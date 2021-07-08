Haryana thinks about reopening educational institutions as Covid cases fall





Haryana Prime Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Thursday that a plan should be made to reopen educational institutions subject to strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols. “Given the declining number of COVID-19 cases, a plan needs to be made to reopen schools more quickly,” Khattar said. Currently, schools, colleges and universities in Haryana are closed due to the second wave of COVID-19. “So far, the COVID-19 curve is flat. Therefore, while ensuring strict adherence to COVID-19, educational institutions should be reopened as soon as possible,” the prime minister said in an official statement here.

The Prime Minister chaired a review meeting regarding the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) in Haryana here. Khattar said the state is already leading the way to ensure the successful implementation of the NEP by 2025. “Since the announcement of the NEP, efforts have already been made by both states and Central governments to spread awareness among teachers, stakeholders, but the awareness of each child who is the real beneficiary of this policy is the need for hour, “said Khattar. During the meeting, senior officials from the four departments – Women and Children Development, School Education, Higher Education and Technical Education – briefed the Prime Minister on the project for the successful implementation of the NEP by 2025 as announced by him during the 2021 Budget session. The Prime Minister was informed that the recommendations of the NEP have already been put into practice in Haryana and even the recommendations made by Haryana have also been included in the NEP. He said the possibilities of opening a school in each district that offers foreign languages ​​should be explored and the number of these schools should be increased according to demand. He said that these schools should be opened with residential facilities. A collection plan should be made for these schools, the prime minister said. Khattar was informed that out of 4,000 smart schools, as he announced, 1,000 are ready to start the admission process as soon as the educational institutions reopen.

