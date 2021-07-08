International
Japan bans fans at Tokyo Olympics over virus | World News
TOKYO (AP) fans will be banned from stadiums and arenas in the Tokyo area when the Olympics begin within two weeks, the town governor said Thursday after meeting with organizers of the pandemic-delayed games.
This means that the Olympics will be a TV-only event, as the Japanese government placed the capital under a COVID-19 state of emergency due to rising new infections and the highly contagious delta variant.
The statement was made by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, and the spectator ban was agreed upon by the Japanese Olympic organizers, the International Olympic Committee, the International Paralympic Committee and the Tokyo metropolitan government.
It was a serious blow to Japanese taxpayers and local game organizers, who had already been pushed by 2020 by the coronavirus. Hundreds of millions of dollars in ticket revenue will be lost and this must be compensated by the government. Fans have also endured months of uncertainty as to whether the Olympics will continue.
Many people were looking forward to watching the matches in the venues, but I would like everyone to fully enjoy watching the games on TV at home, said Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike after the meeting. -It is disturbing for the intestines, because many people could not wait to look at the places.
Fans from outside were banned months ago, and the new measures will not mean spectators in stadiums and arenas around Tokyo both indoors and outdoors.
The ban includes Tokyo and the three prefectures around Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba. A buzz of events in suburban areas, such as baseball in Northeastern Fukushima Prefecture, will allow a limited number of fans.
The state of emergency begins on July 12 and lasts until August 22. The Olympics, which open on July 23 and last until August 8, fall completely under the emergency period, while the Paralympics open on August 24.
“Considering the impact of the delta species and to prevent the resurgence of infections from spreading across the country, we need to step up virus prevention measures,” Suga said.
In principle, the opening ceremony on July 23 at the new $ 1.4 billion National Stadium will be unpaid to fans, although some personalities, sponsors, IOC officials and others will be allowed to attend.
“We will have to review the situation regarding personalities and stakeholders,” Organizing Committee Chairman Seiko Hashimoto said at the opening ceremony.
“None of the fans was a very difficult decision,” she added.
Hashimoto admitted some regrets, especially for the decision that came so late.
“We had no choice but to reach a decision without a spectator,” she said. “We push and push, one after the other. I have done some spiritual research on this.
The declaration of urgency made a rude arrival for IOC President Thomas Bach, who landed in Tokyo on Thursday for the Games. He attended the virtual meeting with fans from his five-star hotel for IOC officials where he was self-isolated for three days.
What can I say? We are finally here, Bach said, sounding optimistic as he opened the meeting late at night that ended near midnight. I have more than a year wishing this day.
Toshiro Muto, CEO of the organizing committee, said many sponsors, federation officials and others will be considered organizers and thus will be allowed to participate in the venues. He said some may occupy public seats, but he said he did not know the numerical details.
Organizers had expected to generate about $ 800 million in ticket sales. Any shortfall and may be almost the entire amount will have to be compensated by the Japanese government units.
Japan is officially spending $ 15.4 billion on the Olympics, and some government audits say they are much larger. All but $ 6.7 billion is public money.
Two weeks ago, organizers and the IOC allowed seats to be filled to 50% capacity, with crowds not exceeding 10,000. The state of emergency forced the late turnaround, which was always a possibility if infections worsened.
On Thursday, Tokyo reported 896 new cases, up from 673 a week ago. It is the 19th day in a row that the issues have topped the mark set seven days ago. The new cases on Wednesday reached 920, the highest number since 1,010 were reported on 13 May.
The main focus of the emergency is a demand for karaoke bars, restaurants and lounge serving alcohol to close. Banning alcohol service is a key step in taming the Olympics-related holidays and keeping people from drinking and celebrating. Tokyo residents are expected to face demands to stay home and watch games on TV.
How to stop people enjoying the Olympics from going out for a drink is a key issue, said Health Minister Norihisa Tamura.
Rising infections have also forced the Tokyo city government to withdraw the Olympic torch relay from the streets, allowing it only on remote islands off the capital’s shores.
Infections are in the stage of their expansion and everyone in this country should strongly understand its seriousness, said Dr. Shigeru Omi, a senior government medical adviser.
He urged authorities to take tough action soon before the Olympics, with summer vacations approaching.
Omi has repeatedly called for a ban on spectators, calling it abnormal to host an Olympic Games during a pandemic.
A government advisory panel COVID-19 on Wednesday expressed concerns about the resurgence of infections.
Two-thirds of infections in the capital region are from Tokyo and our concern is the spread of infections in neighboring areas, said Ryuji Wakita, director general of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.
The Olympics are being pushed forward against most medical advice, in part because the postponement blocked the flow of IOC revenue. It gets almost 75% of the sale of broadcasting rights and estimates suggest it would lose $ 3 billion to $ 4 billion if the Olympics were canceled altogether.
About 11,000 Olympians and 4,400 Paralympians are expected to enter Japan, along with tens of thousands of officials, judges, administrators, sponsors, broadcasters and the media. The IOC says more than 80% of Olympic Village residents will be vaccinated.
Nationwide, Japan has had about 810,000 cases and nearly 14,900 deaths. Only 15% of Japanese are fully vaccinated, still low compared to 47.4% in the United States and almost 50% in Britain.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
