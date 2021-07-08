International Exchange in Architecture tidings





Molly-Anne is a fourth-year architecture student who took the opportunity to travel to Japan as part of her degree and would encourage other students to do the same. Molly-Anne Fitzgerald is a fourth year architecture student at WIT and spent her first fourth year semester on an international exchange in Tokyo, Japan. culture This was a complete change in culture from what Molly-Anne would have been taught at WIT and she says even just taking the Metro every morning was a separate experience and the trip was never the same twice. Molly-Anne would encourage students to take this opportunity to try out a new culture and get it all inside. New perspective When Molly-Anne saw the chance to combine this opportunity to live in a country like Japan and also while continuing her studies, she knew it was an opportunity she could not pass up. This also helped her gain experience in her knowledge of architecture as she was able to study and teach architecture from a completely different perspective. Similar courses

