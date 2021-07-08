The government proposes the Model Leasing Act to balance interest rates





In a move aimed at protecting the interests and rights of landlords and tenants, the Karnataka government proposes to introduce the Model Lease Act, circulated by the Union government, with specific features for dispute resolution. We are simplifying the current Lease Act. While previously the government had a role in regulating the lease, now it is proposed that the lease should be mutually regulated by the landlord and the tenant. The two should legalize the deal and upload it to a portal, Revenue Minister R. Ashok told oppressors here on Thursday. In the event of a dispute, the official in question will have to resolve the matter within 60 days. There will be no more than three chances to postpone the hearing, he said. Cheap houses The Model Lease Act was approved by the Union Cabinet on 2 June and is relevant to Karnataka as it has the fourth highest number of vacant houses in the country, with around 7.59 lakh vacant houses according to the 2011 Census. of cheap houses in Bengaluru only to be between 2 and 3 lakh. In the country, the 2011 Census notes that the total number of vacant homes is around 1.1 crore while the housing shortage is estimated at 1.87 crore. The Minister of Revenue said, This is just a proposal and we are waiting for feedback from the public before it is officially presented in Karnataka. He said that if the new Act enters into force, rents are expected to be reduced. Characteristics of the prime minister The model act will provide for the underestimation of the premises, but with the prior consent of the owner and sets the security deposit at two months rent in case of residential premises and six months rent in case of non-residential premises. To protect the tenant’s interest, the Act model prohibits the landlord from sourcing essential supplies / services and the tenant cannot be evicted during the rental period currency. In the event of a dispute, the tenant must continue to pay the rent during the dispute. Among other things, the owner can hire property managers to manage the property. The Lease Authority, the Lease Court and the Lease Tribunal may be set up to hear appeals and appeals in the event of a dispute, and the jurisdiction of the civil courts has been suspended.

