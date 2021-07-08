Bergio International Inc. Officially Buys GearBubble

Looks to Earn $ 20 Million in 2021 Gross Income from Purchase

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Bergio International Inc. (PINK OTC: BRGO), a global traverse in the jewelry design and manufacturing industry, officially buys GearBubble assets for $ 3.162 million. The 51% increase in GearBubble assets aims to increase BRGO gross sales, adding an additional $ 20 million. With this acquisition, in addition to Aphrodite’s acquisition in February, the company is estimated to have a 5000% increase in gross revenue this year.

GearBubble is a B2B e-commerce fulfillment platform that works to enhance the customer experience through integration with Amazon, Etsy and more. In 2020 alone, the company had $ 27 million in revenue and was profitable. Although GearBubble has sold jewelry in the past, past inventory lacked quality and they did not have the right vendor to meet the high demand. By joining BRGO, they will have access to high quality jewelry with stunning and unique designs for an affordable cost. Their demand will also be met due to Bergio’s vertical integration and control over production and production speed.

BRGO is a major competitor in the jewelry industry in design and manufacturing, but the acquisition of GearBubble seems to make the company a further authority in the e-commerce space. GearBubble gives them access to all of its B2B customers and in turn their B2C customers, allowing for a wider reach to a whole new customer base.

The advantages do not end here. GearBubble also opens the door to countless new product categories, especially in the gift category. This allows BRGO to use e-commerce technology from GearBubble – along with Aphrodite technology – to expand its online track to sell directly to consumers, particularly in the bridal jewelry area. The pandemic greatly affected this segment with an increase in sales of engagement rings, an increase in the overall ticket price and a large shift in online shopping. The current online jewelry market has only three major websites that sell diamond bridal jewelry directly to consumers. BRGO aims to not only unite, but also to stand out in this specific industry. It will be the only vertically integrated company in the market, allowing competitive prices and a significantly higher quality. This expansion is expected to lead to an extraordinary and shocking growth of the industry for BRGO.

The transaction between BRGO and GearBubble is a transformer. Bergio International pays in cash and acquires 51% of the company assets without any stable debt. GearBubble only advances BRGO to the top of the jewelry industry. With GearBubble, the company expects to increase its annual revenue from $ 2021 to an additional $ 20 million, but that does not include Aphrodite or BRGO profits. The Trinity of GearBubble, Aphrodite’s and BRGO is likely to bring in $ 30 million for 2021. 2022 will be the first full year the three have worked together, which will have a strong impact on profits for the company.

Venus is a fast growing electronics for jewelry. ‘Aphrodite and GearBubble are just the beginning,’ says Berge Abajian, CEO of Bergio International. “We are looking at other opportunities and our goal is to be a leader in the e-commerce jewelry space in 2022. Now that we have the highest tech team in this arena, we are looking forward to the expansion of Bergio e-commerce which will include bridal and petite jewelry to compete with major e-commerce sites in the Fine Jewelry Industry. The advantage we have is that we are vertically integrated, which other sites have failed to provide to their clients. ‘

BRGO is a company that prides itself on its individuality and excellent jewelry. Each piece it creates is created with the utmost care and individuality, ensuring that it is not in the likeness of a previous part of the enterprise or its competitors. Similar to its jewelery, BRGO selects the companies it joins while being punctual, careful and customer oriented. Both Venus and GearBubble have been proposed to take BRGO profits and vision higher this year and beyond.

For more information on GearBubble, please visit https://www.gearbubble.com.

About Bergio International, Inc.

The Bergio brand, the primary asset of the portfolio, is accompanied by high quality parts, handmade and individually designed with a European sensibility, Italian craftsmanship and a bold flair for the unexpected. Founded in 1995, Bergio’s innovative design, coupled with extraordinary diamonds and precious stones, gained the company recognition as a highly sought after supplier of rare and exquisite treasures from around the world. With the roots of family jewelry dating back to the 1930s, founder, CEO and designer Berge Abajian is a third-generation jeweler, combining superior knowledge in design and manufacturing to create unparalleled collections in craftsmanship and style. The Bergio brand features fine jewelry, fashion silver jewelry, bridal, couture and leather accessories, ranging in price from $ 50 to $ 250,000. For further information, please visit www.bergio.com.

This press release includes forward-looking statements about our business strategy and plans, as well as future growth expectations, all of which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Judicial Reform Act, 1995. These future statements are not historical in nature and include those relating to the future financial and operating results, benefits and synergies of the combined companies, statements concerning the Company’s opinion, pricing trends and forces within the industry, completion dates of capital projects, expected sales growth, cost reduction strategies, and their results, the Company’s long-term goals and other statements of expectations, beliefs, plans and future strategies, projected events or trends, and similar expressions with issues that are not historical facts. These future statements are only forecasts and may differ materially from current results due to a variety of factors, including changes in the general economy; changes in the demand for the Company’s products or in the cost and availability of its raw materials; the actions of its competitors; the success of our customers; technological change; changes in employee relations; government regulations; litigation, including its inherent uncertainty; difficulties in plant operations and materials; transport, environmental issues; and other unforeseen circumstances. A number of these factors are discussed in the Company’s previous records with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those detailed under the heading ‘Risk Factors’ in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019, deposited in SEC. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any future statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release. Safe harbor for future statements provided for in the Securities Judicial Procedure Reform Act of 1995 (the ‘Act’) protects companies from liability for their forward statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

