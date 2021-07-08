International
Belarusian authorities attack news outlets, detain journalists amid nationwide crackdown
New York, July 8, 2021 The Belarusian authorities should release all detained journalists for their work and abandon all investigations in the independent media, said the Committee to Protect Journalists.
Starting this morning, authorities raided at least three media outlets and arrested at least seven journalists across the country amid a crackdown on independent media, according to news reports, social media posts and Barys Haretski, deputy director of the Belarusian Association of Journalists. , a business and advocacy group, who spoke with CPJ in a telephone interview.
Belarusian authorities have repeatedly arrested, detained and harassed journalists since protests erupted across the country last year following a contested August election in which former leader Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory, as documented by the CPJ.
Today’s raids mark a significant escalation in President Lukashenko’s fight against the independent press, said Robert Mahoney, the CPJ’s deputy chief executive. The president has calculated that he can stay in power only by silencing critical voices and keeping Belarusian citizens in the dark.
This morning, officers from the Ministry of Internal Affairs raided the office of the independent news website Nasha niva in Minsk, the capital, according to multiple tidings reports, posts on social networks, and Haretski. Officers also raided the apartments of Nasha niva editor-in-chief Yahor Martsinovich, editor Andrey Skurko and Andrey Dynko, editor-in-chief of Nasha nivamagazine s Nasha Istoriya, and transferred the three journalists to a temporary detention center in Minsk, according to those sources.
Authorities are investigating the three for allegedly organizing or preparing acts that violate public order and mass riots, according to those reports, and Haretski, who said officers questioned the three journalists at the local office of the State Security Investigative Committee before than transfer them to detention.
Martsinovich fell ill during interrogation and officers called an ambulance for him; he was treated and then the interrogation continued, according toreportsand Haretski.
The CPJ cannot immediately determine whether authorities confiscated anything during the raids, or whether the journalists were formally charged.
Also this morning, the Belarusian Ministry of Information blocked Nasha Nivas website, and the ministry posted a declaration saying prosecutors charged the store with disseminating illegal information.
Also today, Belarusian security agents, known as the KGB, raided the offices of independent news websites. Brestskaya Gazeta in the western city of Brest and Intex-Press in the western city of Baranovichi, according to reports and Haretski. The CPJ could not immediately determine the basis of those raids or whether anyone was arrested.
Law enforcement officials today also searched the apartments of Alesia Latsinskaya, the correspondent for the independent news website Bobr.nga in the eastern city of Babruysk and Zmiter Kazakevich and Vitaly Skryl, both independent correspondents for the independent broadcaster Belsat TV in the eastern city of Vitsebsk, according to tidings reports and Haretski.
Haretski told CPJ that Skryl was arrested for allegedly insulting a government official and is currently in a detention center in Vitsebsk.
Kazakevich was not home at the time and was not detained, according to those sources. News reports said officers raided his home for about three hours in connection with a defamation case and confiscated notebooks, two cameras and a small red-and-white flag.
Police briefly detained Latsinskaya and then released her after she signed a non-disclosure agreement stating she would not talk about her case, according to reports. CPJ was unable to determine the reason for her arrest.
Law enforcement officers also arrested Zmissioner Lupach, an independent correspondent for Belsat TV, while he was being treated at a medical facility in the eastern city of Plisa today, according to reports and Haretski. Authorities also raided his apartment, those reports said. The CPJ could not immediately determine why Lupach was arrested or where he was being held.
Also today, law enforcement officers searched the apartment of Ihar Kazmierczak, a correspondent for the independent news website Orsha.eu, in the eastern city of Orsha, according to reports and Haretski, who said that, after the raid, officers arrested Kazmierczak for alleged property damage.
Earlier, on July 6, Brest police arrested Aleh Suprunyuk, editor of the independent news website Pershiy region, for claiming “distribution of extremist materials, according to tidings reports, who said he was released the same day awaiting trial.
Separately, yesterday a court in Minsk upheld a preliminary ruling to recognize materials published by the independent news website Tut.nga as extremist, according to reports. At least 13 Tut.nga the employees remain in custody after police arrested them in May on charges of tax evasion, as the CPJ reported at the time.
CPJ emailed the Belarusian Investigative Committee, the Ministry of Information and the Ministry of Internal Affairs for comments, but did not immediately receive a response.
