Bitcoin, ether fall as investors take risks amid the slide of global markets
The price of bitcoin fell on Thursday as investors began to remove the risk amid a downturn in capital markets. Fear of a slowing global economic recovery caused by the possible spread of the Covid-19 delta variant seems to have been behind investors switching to safe assets like Treasurys.
Bitcoin fell below $ 32,500 around 4:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, but has since risen slowly. It is currently trading at $ 33,000, down 4% per day according to Coin Metrics. Most of the other cryptocurrency assets are falling with it, including ether, which is trading 8.7% lower at $ 2,150.
This comeback came around the time of reports that Japan has declared a state of emergency in Tokyo for the upcoming Olympics based on a possible jump in the Covid-19 cases. The future of stocks fell on the news and companies that would benefit from an economic recovery fell into early trading. The 10-year Treasury yield also fell to 1.25%.
Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Warned against the growing risks posed by the cryptocurrency market “too dark and volatile” for consumers and financial markets in a paper to Gary Gensler, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Bitcoin struggled to recover its peak in May. Its price was flying in the $ 30,000 range, from the highest level of $ 65,000, reached in April. Some traders see that bitcoin is going higher in the long run, despite some recent wind gusts. Still, some say it could drop as low as $ 20,000 before institutional investors return to it.
“We are consolidating here [$30,000 and $35,000]. “What we’re seeing is that Asia is selling it, and then the US is buying it again,” Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz told CNBC’s Squawk Box on Thursday. “China has declared war on crypto as part of this vast Cold War that we are waging and so I think we are still resolving it.”
On Tuesday, China’s central bank called for another closure of a company “suspected of providing software services for virtual currency transactions.” For years, China has regularly issued bans on the cryptocurrency industry and operations.
While bitcoin has sometimes been referred to as a hedge, the reality is that it has been quite volatile this year and tends to decline amid wider declines in risk assets.
“There is a lot of ownership associated with other assets, right? So if you are a hedge fund and you are shaking in your rate position and your capital position and your oil position, you will probably sell some of the crypto as well , “said Novogratz, a senior crypto investor. “It just takes a while for it to build a more diverse investor base.”
CNBC’s Kevin Stankiewicz contributed to the report
