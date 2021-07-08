Former IPS officer Annamalai appointed head of TNS at BJP

Chennai: Former IPS Officer K Annamalai has been appointed as the new BJP chief of Tamil Nadu. He succeeds L Murugan a day after the latter joined the reorganized union cabinet.

Murugan has been appointed union union minister for fisheries, livestock and dairy, and information and broadcasting. His height is seen as a reward for his work as the party chief of the southern state where BJP won four seats, after a 15-year hiatus, in the recent assembly elections.

Both Murugan and Annamalai lost the recent assembly elections in Tamil Nadu in the Dharmapuram and Aravakurichi constituencies respectively. Annamalai, a Karnataka cadre, resigned from his post in 2019 and joined BJP last year. He will be an icon of youth, said BJP deputy chairman KS Narendran. He has shown that he is a strict and good administrator as an IPS officer. He left the services at a young age and joined us because of his nationalist ideals.

The party hopes the 37-year-old Annamalai will attract more young people ahead of local body elections scheduled for later in the year and with an eye on the 2024 polls in Lok Sabha. As of 2019, he is the third leader to take over the top post of BJPs in Tamil Nadu. Murugan took over as BJP chief six months after his predecessor Tamilisai Soundararajan became Governor of Telangana. Since the beginning of this year she is also holding additional charges as Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry.

Prior to his appointment as president of the BJP state in March 2020, Murugan was deputy chairman of the SC / ST national commission and he practiced law in the Madras high court for 15 years. Dali’s leader did not have much electoral success after making his debut in the 2006 assembly elections in the Sankari constituency. This year he lost by Dharapuram, a place reserved for the Planned Caste. Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigned for him.

Murugan joined ABVP during his college days. As state coordinator for the BJPs wing SC Morcha, he was linked to President Ramnath Kovind who was then national coordinator. Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Murugan on Thursday said he would work towards developing Tamil Nadus education and culture. I will work to make Tamil Nadu the leading state, he said.

Tamil Nadu has always been a difficult state to calm down from the BJP and in his short time, Murugan brought in some well-known party figures such as Ananmalai, Deputy General Secretary of DMKs VP Duraisamy, Ku Ka Selvam, actor turned into politician Khushboo Sundar and some Tamil film personalities. Although there was criticism from the old guard on the actors and other party members who jumped on the boat as they were not true to Hindutva, there was no denying that BJP was in the spotlight in Tamil Nadu which had come down to an edge, until on now.

Murugan walked away from the Ayodhya affair in the state, where it did not have much retreat and pressured for localized worship of his god named Lord Murugan to consolidate Hindu votes.

Experts see these appointments from the OBC community as a way of representing and consolidating castes from the BJP. The party is in agreement. Duraisamy who switched from DMK to BJP last year says Murugans height makes the staff and community happy. He is the first Arunthathiyar from Tamil Nadu to be a union minister. People will show their gratitude for this to BJP in the future, says Duraisamy.

It can also be seen as a safe and honorable exit for Murugan to pave the way for Mr Annamalai. Tamizhisai was similarly given such an honorable exit, said political commentator Sriram Seshadri. It has been a possible plan for the last year by RSS and the Central leadership of BJP. While Tamil Nadu was to be represented, instead of placing AIADMK on the Council of Ministers, BJP took the place of the ship via Rajya Sabha Road.