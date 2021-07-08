Appointing Mary Simon as Canada’s next Governor-General has national and global significance, say Inuit-Arctic Eye leaders

The appointment of Inuk leader Mary Simon as Canada’s next Governor-General has not only national but also global significance, Inuit leaders said Tuesday after the announcement.

“She has spent 40 years advocating for Inuit rights and culture in Canada and Mary Simon is so deserving of it,” Rebecca Kudloo, p.Canadian women resident Pauktuut Inuit, said in a telephone interview.

“She will represent with passion and success and knows she will be a role model for young girls.”

Mary Simon is from Nunavik, Inuit region of the Quebec Arctic.

Simon’s career has spanned everything from national leadership to Inuit Tapiriiit Kanatami, the organization representing Inuit in Canada, chairs the Inuit Circumpolar Council (ICC), the organization representing 180,000 Inuit worldwide.

ITK expresses its deepest congratulations to Mary Simon, the first Governor General of Indigenous Canada! Mary has served Inuit and Canada in many prominent roles, including the President of the ITK. We wish her tremendous success in her role at this critical time in our history. pic.twitter.com/MJ3Y3CLoCR ITK (@ITK_CanadaInuit) July 6, 2021

Simon is also a former Arctic ambassador and ambassador to Denmark, former president of Makivik Corporation, the Inuit organization claiming land in Nunavik, and most recently Nunavik’s senior negotiator of the Nunavik Self-Determination process.

Simon also played a key role in the creation of the Arctic Council, the international forum consisting of eight circular countries and six indigenous Arctic groups.

“This is a new chapter in Canada’s relationship with Inuit, First Nations and Mtis,” said Pita Aatami, president of Makivik Corporation, in a press release.

“Having a local person as Crown Representative in Canada sends a strong message to the nation and the international community. This comes at an important time in our history as we collectively work towards reconciliation.

Global importance

The Governor-General is the representative of Queens in Canada and is a largely ceremonial role that includes tasks such as reading the Speech from the Throne, dissolving parliament, and giving royal approval.

The ICC says Simon’s appointment to the role is not only important for the country, but also of global importance.

Canada has appointed a skilled diplomat to a position that could contribute to the reconciliation process in which Canada is committed, ICC Canada President Monica Ell-Kanayuk said in a statement.

Its international contributions to supporting and enhancing Indigenous Human Rights are significant. In addition to the Arctic Council, she has contributed to the lengthy process of drafting the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), adopted at the United Nations in 2007 in New York.

Pita Aatami accepted.

I’m sure Inuit will celebrate today across Nunavik, Nunatsiavut, Nunavut, Inuvialu settlement region, Alaska, Greenland and Chukotka. The First Communities and the Metis Communities will also have reason to celebrate as we now have for the first time in Canadian history, a Indigenous person as Governor General of Canada, Representative of Queens.

Important symbol among the discoveries of the graves of residential schools

Simon’s appointment also comes at a prime time in Canada, where in recent weeks, hundreds of unmarked graves have been unearthed at former residential school sites across the country.

“Myself, I am a residential school survivor,” said Rebecca Kudloo.

“And with all the news of the discovery of unmarked graves, our souls have fallen. Something like that just brings you back. ”

