International
Appointing Mary Simon as Canada’s next Governor-General has national and global significance, say Inuit-Arctic Eye leaders
The appointment of Inuk leader Mary Simon as Canada’s next Governor-General has not only national but also global significance, Inuit leaders said Tuesday after the announcement.
“She has spent 40 years advocating for Inuit rights and culture in Canada and Mary Simon is so deserving of it,” Rebecca Kudloo, p.Canadian women resident Pauktuut Inuit, said in a telephone interview.
“She will represent with passion and success and knows she will be a role model for young girls.”
Mary Simon is from Nunavik, Inuit region of the Quebec Arctic.
Simon’s career has spanned everything from national leadership to Inuit Tapiriiit Kanatami, the organization representing Inuit in Canada, chairs the Inuit Circumpolar Council (ICC), the organization representing 180,000 Inuit worldwide.
ITK expresses its deepest congratulations to Mary Simon, the first Governor General of Indigenous Canada! Mary has served Inuit and Canada in many prominent roles, including the President of the ITK. We wish her tremendous success in her role at this critical time in our history. pic.twitter.com/MJ3Y3CLoCR
ITK (@ITK_CanadaInuit) July 6, 2021
Simon is also a former Arctic ambassador and ambassador to Denmark, former president of Makivik Corporation, the Inuit organization claiming land in Nunavik, and most recently Nunavik’s senior negotiator of the Nunavik Self-Determination process.
Simon also played a key role in the creation of the Arctic Council, the international forum consisting of eight circular countries and six indigenous Arctic groups.
“This is a new chapter in Canada’s relationship with Inuit, First Nations and Mtis,” said Pita Aatami, president of Makivik Corporation, in a press release.
“Having a local person as Crown Representative in Canada sends a strong message to the nation and the international community. This comes at an important time in our history as we collectively work towards reconciliation.
Global importance
The Governor-General is the representative of Queens in Canada and is a largely ceremonial role that includes tasks such as reading the Speech from the Throne, dissolving parliament, and giving royal approval.
The ICC says Simon’s appointment to the role is not only important for the country, but also of global importance.
Canada has appointed a skilled diplomat to a position that could contribute to the reconciliation process in which Canada is committed, ICC Canada President Monica Ell-Kanayuk said in a statement.
Its international contributions to supporting and enhancing Indigenous Human Rights are significant. In addition to the Arctic Council, she has contributed to the lengthy process of drafting the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), adopted at the United Nations in 2007 in New York.
Pita Aatami accepted.
I’m sure Inuit will celebrate today across Nunavik, Nunatsiavut, Nunavut, Inuvialu settlement region, Alaska, Greenland and Chukotka. The First Communities and the Metis Communities will also have reason to celebrate as we now have for the first time in Canadian history, a Indigenous person as Governor General of Canada, Representative of Queens.
Important symbol among the discoveries of the graves of residential schools
Simon’s appointment also comes at a prime time in Canada, where in recent weeks, hundreds of unmarked graves have been unearthed at former residential school sites across the country.
“Myself, I am a residential school survivor,” said Rebecca Kudloo.
“And with all the news of the discovery of unmarked graves, our souls have fallen. Something like that just brings you back. ”
Enter Eils Quinn at eilis.quinn (in) cbc.ca
Similar stories from all over the North:
Canada:Inuit in Arctic Quebec moving forward in self-determination talks, Eye in the Arctic
Finland:Miners hunting for metals in drum machines threaten Finland Smi sand shepherds homeland, The Independent Barents Observer
Norway:The Arctic Railway: Building a Future or Destroying a Culture ?, The Eye of the Arctic
Russia:Indigenous Peoples Call on Nornickels Global Partners to Seek Environmental Action, The Independent Barents Observer
United States:Indigenous groups in Alaska welcome Bidens offers to protect critical Bering Sea area, Radio Canada International
Sources
2/ https://www.rcinet.ca/eye-on-the-arctic/2021/07/06/mary-simon-being-named-as-canadas-next-governor-general-has-national-global-significance-say-inuit-leaders/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]