Illegal migrants to escape prosecution as CPS targets smugglers





Migrants entering Britain illegally will no longer face prosecution, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has said, after vowing to go after smugglers instead. The CPS advised its prosecutors not to seek to charge passengers arriving in the UK with either small boats or trucks as they often had no choice as to how to travel or were victims of exploitation by traffickers. But smugglers, repeat offenders and those who were previously deported should be targeted for prosecution. This comes as record numbers of migrants continue to cross the Channel, with 6,000 already this year, double the numbers in 2020, a record year itself. Determining the advice not to prosecute in such harsh conditions could be embarrassing for the Home Office which this week unveiled the Boundaries and Nationalities Bill raising the sentence for entering Britain illegally from a maximum of six months in prison to four years. Alp Mehmet, Chairman of the think tank Migration Watch UK, said: “The consideration of the CPS for this part of the Draft Law confirms the difficulty that has always been in securing penalties for illegal entry. “The CPS view that migrants have no choice is showing and suggesting another hurdle for the Interior Ministry, before any case goes to court. It seems that the Secretary of the Interior and the Director of Public Prosecutions are already at odds. This will not end. good. “ The agreement reached between police, prosecutors, the National Crime Agency, the Border Force and the Interior Ministry on cases involving “illegal entry” will also apply to those coming by truck. The new guidelines published Thursday also set out the circumstances under which criminal charges may be brought against those who bring migrants to the UK while posing a risk to their lives. The CPS said the guideline, published Thursday, confirmed that “individuals who have played an important role in smuggling people, including those who organize and pilot dangerous boat crossings in the English Channel, can expect to face prosecution when this supported by evidence. “However, recognizing migrants and asylum seekers often have no choice in how they travel and cope with exploitation by organized crime groups. Prosecutors are also required to consider published public interest factors in the charge of those who simply enter. illegally. “The guideline advises that passengers on ships and other vehicles should not be prosecuted unless they are repeat offenders or have been expelled before – and should instead be dealt with through administrative evacuation channels.” Frank Ferguson, who directs the CPS’s work on immigration crime, said the approach “establishes a proportional balance between deterring criminal gangs from attempting dangerous crossings and acting in the interests of justice and compassion”. He added: “It is the right of those who exploit and take advantage of the despair of others, or put their lives in danger by controlling or steering overcrowded small ships or closed trucks, to be prosecuted. “But we also have a duty to consider the public interest in prosecuting travelers, who often have no choice about their method of travel, for violations that can usually be better dealt with by removal.”

