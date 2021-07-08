The court rejects the request to investigate the allegations of grafting against Karnataka CM | Latest India News





Bengaluru A city court on Thursday dismissed an appeal for investigation into allegations of corruption and money laundering against Karnataka Prime Minister BS Yediyurappa, his family and others, citing the lack of a valid sanction. Private complaint filed by the complainant under Sec. 200 of the Cr PC (Code of Criminal Procedure), and the interim application filed by the complainant under Sec. 156 (3) of the Cr.PC, can not be held in the absence of valid sanction and dismissed, said the civil court judge and the city hearings in the order. The case was raised by Abraham TJ, an activist and president of the Karnataka Anti-Grafting and Environment Forum in Bengaluru, against Yediyurappa, his family members and senior government officials, claiming bribe payments made in the amount of $ 12.5 billion to award a contract to a private company for a housing project to be awarded by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA). The son of Yediyurappas BY Vijayendra and nephew Shashidar Maradi, cabinet minister ST Somashekar and at least two high-ranking BDA officials were listed as indictees in the case. Abraham, in his petition, stated that he had appeared before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in November last year, but to no avail as the government investigation agency closed the complaint two months later without any formal investigation into the allegations. However, the court noted that the private appeal was not held in the absence of a valid sanction and, accordingly, dismissed it. Saying he would address the Karnataka High Court in this case, Abraham told HT that he suspected the court trial was influenced by the CM. The complainant also alleged that the bribe money was smashed through at least seven shell companies owned by the Yediyurappas family in Kolkata. The petition stated that all these companies are located on the same street and have their accounts in the same branch of the Corporate Bank in the southern Dum Dum area of ​​Kolkata. The applicant has also claimed that the discovery could only be the tip of the iceberg and that the prime minister and his family have amassed large amounts of ill-gotten wealth or proceeds of crime. The termination of the case comes at a time when Yediyurappa and his family have been awaiting sharp criticism and allegations of large-scale corruption, some of which from his party lawmakers, including Basanagouda Patil (Yatnal) and AH Vishwanath among others. The top command of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has tried to resolve disputes between the party leaders in the state, with insiders saying an attempt was being made to replace Yediyurappa ahead of the 2023 Karnataka assembly elections. While the prime minister had recently said that he would accept any decision of the high command, the 78-year-old leader Lingayat has managed to address the dissatisfaction, albeit for the time being.

