Venezuela: Intense gunfights rage in Caracas between gangs and police | Venezuela
Venezuelan authorities have closed roads in Caracas amid fierce gun battles between security forces and organized crime gangs that analysts say are trying to expand the territory under their control in the capital.
Heavily armed criminal groups have relocated last month to residential and commercial areas from slums to city hills and violence has erupted over the past 24 hours with firefights in at least five populated neighborhoods.
State security agencies continue to be deployed in areas affected by these criminals, wrote Interior Minister Carmen Melndez on Twitter.
She said some highways in the areas were closed as part of the operation and urged members of the public to stay home.
The government of President Nicols Maduro has not named any casualties as a result of the clashes. Human rights activists in the area have said at least four civilians were killed Wednesday and half a dozen were injured.
The Ministry of Information did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Since January, gangs from the Cota 905 barrio have been trying to expand their territory to surrounding areas including La Vega.
We have not run full capacity kitchens since January due to shootings almost daily, said Amelia Flores, 58, who runs two soup kitchens, mostly for children, in the area. I do not know what happened, but in the last 24 hours the situation has exploded and the children are traumatized.
The gangs want to control one of the main corridors connecting the capital with the west of the country, said a human rights activist based in one of the affected neighborhoods.
It has been the same conflict for months, said the activist, who asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation.
Analysts say gangs in the Cota 905 have been able to operate with ease as it has been a no-go area for security forces due to a pact with the government to reduce violence. Experts say the gangs used the opportunity to obtain military-grade firepower, such as grenade launchers, assault rifles and drones.
They used the space the government gave them in Cota to arm themselves, gain strength and plan an attack, said Alexander Campos, a researcher at Venezuela Central University who studies violence and politics in society.
They are expanding from checking barriers on hills in lower parts of the city, he said. Difficult is hard for them, but they are winners.
Ins Candida, 56, lives in the middle-class neighborhood of El Paraso, just across a highway from the Cota 905 barrio. She said gangs had been in shootings with police every day for the past month, but she had not seen or heard nothing like the past 24 hours.
We are prisoners in our homes, she said over the phone, as incessant gunfire erupted in the background.
Arrived by phone at a church in the nearby El Cementerio neighborhood where he and others were taking refuge, Catholic priest Wilfredo Corniel, 45, said of more gunshots: “It feels like we’re in a war zone.”
