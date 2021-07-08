Ottawa tourism officials are praying for a reopening of the plan before the federal election

OTTAWA – Leaders in the Ottawa travel and tourism sector are begging the federal government for a plan to reopen the Canada-US border before elections are called.

Demand comes as election speculation grows and tourism-based businesses face the possibility of another summer with a portion of their normal income.

They have been very concerned that when we go to the polls, governments tend to shut down and they do not want to make deep decisions during an election campaign, said Perrin Beatty, president of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.

It is therefore very important that we have clarity now regarding the plan. Local businesses, especially those in the travel and tourism sector, can not afford more delays.

Tourism officials are calling for a comprehensive reopening plan before Canadians head to the polls.

In a normal year, the Ottawa tourism sector generates $ 2.2 billion in revenue. Last year, $ 1.4 billion was lost from COVID-19.

Summer travel season is an important time of year for the sector. The tourism industry in Canada receives 80 percent of its revenue from the beginning of July through the business day.

Ottawa is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world, but our blocking rules remain the strictest in North America, said Sueling Ching, president of the Ottawa Board of Commerce. It just doesn’t make sense and is volatile when Ottawa businesses are trying to keep the lights on.

Foreign travel feeds the Ottawa economy in the summer, but the tap remains completely off, she added.

More than 80 percent of Ottawa residents 12 and older have received at least one COVID-19 shot. Forty-five percent are fully vaccinated.

Some border restrictions for fully vaccinated Canadians were released Monday, but the timing of a broader reopening plan is unclear.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not performed when asked if the trip between Canada and the US will resume after July 21st. He said the government will continue to work with the provinces and the White House and the security of Canadians is a top priority.

But advocates of the tourism industry say the longer uncertainty there is, the more businesses will be forced to close.

Joe Kowalski, who owns Wilderness Tours in the Ottawa Valley, says his business lost $ 7 million last year.

It will take us years to recover, he said. But at least they were still in business. Many of our colleagues, who have been operating businesses for decades, are now out of business, and they will probably never open.

Kowalski also criticized the process of reopening provincial governments.

What has been frustrating and outrageous is being in government-regulated yo-yo, not knowing if you will be open when you will be open, he said. And they would make those decisions Thursday to open it on Friday at midnight.

“People who are making these decisions have no idea how the real world works.