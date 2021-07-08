Anniversary of Burhan Wanis’s death: Spontaneous strike in parts of the Valley





A spontaneous closure was observed in parts of Kashmir on the fifth anniversary of the death of Hezbollah Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani on Thursday. Since 2017, authorities have suspended internet services in the region. However, this time no curfew was set except in the Wanis neighborhood south of Kashmir Pulwama where a meeting was also taking place between militants and security forces. Shops and businesses were partially closed and traffic was also affected in parts of the summer capital Srinagar, particularly in the old town and downtown Lal Chowk. The closure was also observed in parts of the southern districts of Kashmir. People here are watching a strike to remember Burhan Wani. Most shops are closed as traffic was weak in the morning, but traffic improved by the afternoon, said Mohammad Akbar, a street vendor in Srinagar Old Town. In downtown Lal Chowk town, businesses were mostly closed while public transport was not heavily affected. No one had made the call to hartal, but it is a spontaneous response to the anniversary of his death each year, said a shopkeeper who did not want to be named. Burhan Wani, a Hezbollah Mujahideen commander, was killed along with two other accomplices at a meeting with security forces on July 8, 2016 south of Kashmir Kokernag in the Anantnag district. His death had plunged the entire valley into crisis for months together and led to the deaths of about 100 people. While the separatists would call a strike on the anniversary of Wanis, but after their strike and the revocation of the special status of J&K on August 5, 2019, there was no call from them to strike. Authorities would have earlier imposed restrictions on parts of the Valley, but not this time, except for an increased presence of security forces. An Awantipora police officer in the southern Kashmir Pulwama region where Wani lived said no restrictions had been imposed. There was a partial strike in the Wanis town of Tral, but no restrictions were imposed on the district, he said. A Pulwama native said the situation was normal. There is an increased presence of security forces. Many checkpoints have also been set up and mobile internet has been suspended since midnight, said Bilal Ahmad, a resident. Police have strongly rejected a press release under the name of Hurriyat Syed Ali Geelani leader who calls for strike on July 8 and 13 as false and released by someone from Pakistan. Police said the Geelanis family confirmed he did not make any such statement. Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said on Wednesday that internet services will not be cut off on July 8th and July 13th but police will increase their oversight to ensure peace. July 13 is marked as the Day of Martyrs in memory of the 21 Kashmiris who were killed by the army of autocratic Maharaja ruler Hari Singh during an uprising in 1931 when the region was a princely state.

