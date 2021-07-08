When Grandpa John Bostock was arranging an overcrowded part of his garden, he could hardly believe what he discovered.

He was stunned to see an 18th-century Gothic folly still intact and adorned with oyster shells, and bones and teeth from cows and sheep.

The homeowner was stunned to discover the beautiful structure hidden at the bottom of his suburban garden in the house where he has lived for 25 years.

The 62-year-old had cut the ivy and arranging his garden before moving house when he made the incredible discovery on Saturday, July 3rd.

The 12ft (3.5m) brick structure is decorated with oyster shells, bones and teeth from cows and sheep and includes windows and a front arch.

It is believed to date back to the mid-1700s when aristocrats built decorative nonsense as garden features to be admired by the main house.

Experts told John a housewife may have used the cave to relax to escape the hustle and bustle of a manor house that once stood on the site.

The perfectly intact backyard idiot in leafy Edgbaston, Birmingham, is only half a mile away from one of Perrotts Folly’s most famous landmarks.

It was said to be the inspiration for JRR Tolkien in his writing of the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

The father of five, who lives with his wife Deb, 57, said: We knew something was down there, but not to this degree. I could not believe his condition.

We have been on the property for 25 years but the garden had become a little bigger and was covered in ivy.

I started doing a scrub and removed the ivy from it to uncover it, then one thing led to another.

I realized it was something I had to show.







It was a bit of the garden we left to get wild and down there there is wild life like badger, and it was left to nature by now.

I really did not know what it was, so I got my bride to take some pictures which we posted on social media.

Suddenly we could see that the numbers were growing and they were generating a lot of interest.

Then we had some people come home, one from the National Trust and a local historian.







As soon as they looked at him I knew it was something special because they were shocked.

They said in all their years visiting the historic gardens in Birmingham that they had never seen anything like it.

They were amazed at how well it was preserved on the outside and that some of the bricks look Georgian even though the pieces of wood inside have been lost over time.

They estimate it is from the mid-1700s but they need to do more research because there is still a lot to discover.







I had no clue how old it was, Id always thought it was something imitated by history and there was no clue how much current history exists there.

It was amazing to find on our doorstep and just a mile away from Birmingham city center.

We think it is something that other people should see and that should be protected.

John, who works in digital engagement, is selling the six-bedroom house and had already accepted an offer before realizing the stupidity was on his half-acre plot.







Grandfather-of-one added: The house is for sale and an offer is in, but I am a man of my word.

I have to admit it’s hard to let go of it because we’re related to the property, but stupidity is going into a good house and the new owners will take care of it I’m sure.

Experts are still studying to prove what it served.

They say like other nonsense it would most likely be an isolated area to go down to relax and maybe the feudal lord would go there for a little peace and quiet.







So there is an element of health and well-being, which is timely these days and people look relaxed in this kind of space.

National Trust Kindergarten Advisor Pam Smith, who visited the building, said: I have been in Birmingham for 24 years and I think this is one of my best days.

It was certainly a milestone in my career and I’m glad it sparked such an interest.

It’s pretty. Everyone likes to discover something that has been lost and that has been lost for quite some time.







It is simply a privilege to be some of the early people to see him in this state, because sometimes when things go back, they lose a little romanticism.

It’s an opportunity to remind people that gardens are all about fun and weird tastes, all the more so for the 10 minutes of work in your garden – which always sounds to me like a chore rather than a creative and enjoyable hobby.

Such follies are this a great place to sit and also show the liveliness of the garden creators of the past.

As far as we know – not much, but I’m eager to help them find out more.







It appears to have been built from the shells of oysters, the bones and teeth of cows and sheep.

They used everything they had to deliver from local slaughterhouses and butchers, they were often sheep and cow bones once.

The teeth may be from cows, but the largest are probably sheep.

Our next steps will be to look at the old maps, the house that was on the site before the current owner, and learn about the family.

Such shell work could have been done as a hobby project for housewives.

Garden historian Advolly Richmond added: “Obviously definitely a shell house compared to a cave, because grotesque tend to be more underground.”

The inside is absolutely gorgeous. Many teeth are still intact, and the bones are simply intact.

A National Trust spokesman said: Even in the National Trust gardens we have many unanswered questions, many garden features, including nonsense, that have long since been lost and are known only in letters and sketches.

Follies and grottoes captured the imagination of all our gardeners and visitors, they were all about fun, fun, secrecy and surprise.

We all wish for that secret place at the end of the garden and this revelation in a garden in Edgbaston is a little less hidden than a week ago and has yet to reveal its secrets.

We hope to help find out more and hope to help ensure her survival for the future.