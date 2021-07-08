Unfounded propaganda: India for Pak claims role of attack in Lahore | Latest India News





New Delhi: India on Thursday dismissed as baseless propaganda Pakistanis claim a bomb in Lahore last month was organized by the Indian Research and Analysis Wing and said Pakistan should instead focus on eradicating terrorism emanating from its soil . Pakistan National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf claimed on Sunday that the main organizer of the car bomb attack near Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeeds house in Lahore on June 23 belonged to RAW. Yusuf also accused India of sponsoring terrorist activity on Pakistani soil. Asked about the allegations at a weekly news conference, Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said: “It is not new for Pakistan to get involved in baseless propaganda against India. Bagchi added, Pakistan would do well to spend the same effort on tidying up its house in order and taking credible and verifiable action against terrorism emanating from its land and terrorists who have found safe sanctuaries there. The world community, he said, is aware of Pakistan’s credentials when it comes to terrorism. Bagchi said, This is not accepted by anyone other than his own leadership which continues to glorify terrorists like Osama bin Laden as martyrs. The remark was an obvious reference to the refusal of Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshis to answer a question during an interview last month whether he considered the slain al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden a martyr. Three people were killed and more than 20 others injured in a car bomb blast near Hafiz Saeeds’s home in Johar Town in Lahore last month. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. Pakistani NSA Yusuf told a news conference Sunday that he was suspected of having links to India in financing and executing the attack. However, he did not provide any detailed information to support his allegations and only said that Pakistan had gathered concrete evidence and intelligence in this regard. Yusuf, who addressed the media along with Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Punjab Police Chief Inam Ghani, further claimed that reports of a drone strike at the Jammu air force station last month were a visible attempt to divert the attention of world communities from car bombing in Lahore.

