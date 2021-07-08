Federal governments, BC reach agreement on funding child care





Prime Minister JustinTrudeausays government has reached an agreement with British Columbia on federal childcare funding. The agreement stipulates that Ottawa will work with the province to achieve an average of $ 10 per day childcare in childcare facilities under the age of six before 2027, Trudeausaid. The agreement aims to create 30,000 new spaces in BC in the next five years, with tariffs for regulated spaces cut in half by the end of 2022. “If you are a parent, this historic agreement led by the British Columbian government and the federal government means that aid is on the way,” Trudeautold told a news conference in Coquitlam, BC. Liberal childcare offer made on a budget BC is the first province to sign the Liberal bid set out in the April budget, which promised $ 27.2 billion for five years, starting this fiscal year, in the new spending the ruling party intends to send to the provinces to subsidize day gardens. The specific verses attached to the promise will dictate which forms of childcare may be eligible for federal funding and how much parental fees should fall over the next five years. The pandemic has found that without good care for children it is virtually impossible for parents, especially mothers, to build a career, Trudeausaid. “Diligent families deserve better, and our economy also deserves better,” he said. “This is exactly what looks like a feminist recovery.” The federal NDP says the Liberals have promised childcare since 1993 without further ado, and that signs pointing to a possible election undermine the government’s stated priority of helping parents. Trudeaubegan spends his day behind closed doors in the Vancouver Metro discussing the BC fires and the recent heat penalty wave with members of his Cabinet Incident Response Team. He will spend most of the day in Coquitlam, where he will meet with BC Prime Minister John Horgan, who joined him in announcing childcare. The province launched the pilot program in 2017 After being elected in 2017, the BC’sNDP government launched a $ 10-a-day pilot program and pledged during last fall’s election campaign to expand the program across the province. Horgan said the pandemic only made it clearer how vital childcare is in the economy. “If we did not have open and available childcare facilities, our communities would not function,” he said. The prime minister is meeting with the mayor of Litton and indigenous leaders from that Fraser Canyon community this afternoon to discuss recovery from a fire that devastated the village last week. Trudeauis on a cross-country tour this week, following visits to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., As well as in Alberta and Saskatchewan. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh kicked off his tour, starting on Vancouver Island. Singh and local New Democrat MP Alistair MacGregor are set to make an announcement in Duncan, BC, about the party’s housing plan.

