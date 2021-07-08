The lifeboat Ocean Viking prays for the port to rescue 572 migrants





The Viking Ocean migrant rescue boat carrying 572 asylum seekers, including 180 minors, begged European Union members on Tuesday for permission to anchor, saying food rations were running out and tensions were too high. Luisa Albera, the search and rescue coordinator of the SOS Mediterranee charity that runs the ship, launched an urgent call from the Viking Ocean, currently sailing between Malta and the southern Italian island of Lampedusa, in southern Sicily. She said five requests to the maritime authorities to designate a security port have remained unfulfilled. Among the migrants are 369 who were rescued on July 4 from a boat the group said was in danger of capsizing in the Mediterranean.



Migrants wait to be rescued from the Viking Ocean during a search and rescue operation (SAR) in the Mediterranean, July 5, 2021. (Flavio Gasperini / SOS Mediterranee / Material through REUTERS) “Making survivors wait on the deck of our ship, exposed to the sun and elements, is inhumane,” Albera said. She said Wednesday night a man in “acute psychological distress was thrown into the sea, rescued and brought back to the boat.” Moreover, we will run out of 24-hour pre-packaged food packages tomorrow (Friday) and will not be able to meet all survivors needing food until Saturday, Albera said in her call. “With over 570 survivors accommodated on the back deck of the Viking Ocean, all available space is being used, making it impractical to prepare cooked meals and distribute them,” she said. Italy and Malta insist that other European Union nations also receive some migrants after arriving on European shores. They insist it is unfair to leave the two central Mediterranean nations to take care of them while they seek asylum. Since most recent years are economic migrants, many are found unfit for asylum and their homelands are often reluctant to take them back. During the pandemic, Italy quarantined rescued migrants aboard passenger ferries out of service until they could be transferred to asylum processing centers in Sicily or on the mainland. While many migrants arrive in Italy after being rescued at sea by charity boats, cargo ships or military boats, others reach it off the southern coast of Italy without assistance after leaving Tunisia or Libya.

