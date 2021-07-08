International
Will the surgery (or acceleration) of a rushing pope slow down?
VATICAN CITY Pope Francis has often looked like a Pope in a hurry.
In his eight-year papacy, he has tirelessly sought to reshape the Roman Catholic Church into his most pastoral image and set up more than half of the College of Cardinals to elect his successor. He has previously opened taboo debates about married priests, the role of women in the church, embracing gay Catholics and communion for the divorced and remarried. He has maintained an exhausting travel schedule around the world.
But as Francis, 84, is recovering in a Roman hospital after undergoing major colon surgery, experts are wondering if his papacy’s first major health challenge will slow him down or speed up the reforms he has promised . So far, he has raised major questions about the future of the church and its governance, but often withdraws from bold action, preferring instead to take the time to build a broader consensus that perhaps avoids division. , but also delays real change.
Now, church analysts say, time is clearly essential.
Undoubtedly this is a split in his pontificate, so far he has never stopped, said Carlo Marroni, a Vatican expert for the financial daily Italys, Il Sole 24 Ore. Now time is rushing.
Not that Francesco ever had illusions about his mortality and his small window to endorse his vision of a more inclusive church that emphasizes the marginalized achievement of church law.
I know this will take a short time, two or three years, and then at Father’s house, he told reporters on the papal plane in 2014. A few months later, he was referring to Rome’s offer to organize 2024 Olympic Games. I will not be there, eh, he said laughing. In 2015 he imagined himself serving as pope for about another five years.
The Vatican on Thursday released another update regarding his progress, saying he spent a quiet day eating and moving without assistance, but noted that on Wednesday evening he temporarily had a fever and that Thursday morning he underwent routine and microbiological examinations, and a chest and abdominal scan, which tested negative for any infection.
He will never be the same, read a July 7 post at seismograph, an influential and quite closed news site in the Vatican, which argued that all the efforts of the Vatican to describe him in the past as Superman damages his image because he will undoubtedly be slowed down by his illness.
Age and health are often considerations in the selection of popes.
John Paul II was 58 and powerful when he was elected in 1978. He reigned for 26 years, a period during which he helped overthrow Communism and expand the global church footprint, but also during which critics say he struck dissent. and allowed sexual abuse abuse. Parkinson’s disease plagued John Paul in the last years of his papacy, creating sometimes torturous, but church argued, tangible human images of the sufferings and devastation of age.
A selling point of Benedict XVI in 2005, in addition to the continuity he offered to the extremely popular John Paul, was the notion that, at the age of 78 and known for running the church, he would be a pope holding the country. In 2013, at the age of 85, he became the first pope in nearly 600 years to resign, saying he no longer had the energy to run the church. And before the conclave, influential cardinals urged voters to choose someone strong and dynamic enough to deal with the great challenges of the church.
Francis was also 78 at the time of his election, which had led many to consider him a candidate. But he clearly did not lack energy. On a trip back from South Korea in 2014 he opened up and admired, Benedict’s example to call him, saying that the position of pope emeritus had become an institution.
Why Because our life span increases and at a certain age we no longer have the ability to govern well because our body is tired; our health may be good, but we do not have the ability to deal with all the problems of a government like that of the church, said Francesco, adding, You may ask me: What if one day you do not feel ready to continue? I would do the same, I would do the same! I would pray a lot over it, but I would do the same.
In March 2015, Francis said in an interview with Mexicos Televisa that he believed he would continue as pope for a little longer and then retire as Benedict, saying he had a vague feeling that God no longer has decided here for a short mission and nothing more. But, he added, it is a feeling. Always leave the opportunity open.
And in a 2019 interview for a book about the health history of popes, Francis told the author, Nelson Castro, that he predicted his last days in Rome. I will be pope, either active or emeritus, and in Rome.
There is no indication from the Vatican that the end of his Pope is imminent. And Francis supporters have argued that he has already done a lot, making concrete progress on issues such as financial transparency, accountability for sexual abuse, and empowering local churches to make decisions for themselves. His conservative critics, who hope that Francis’ possible successor will turn the road to a more traditional and doctrinal church, certainly think he has done a lot of harm.
But liberal critics complain that when repression has grown, Francesco has repeatedly faced major changes and that there is a lot of unfinished business for the pope after he is fired.
There is everything left to do, said Lucetta Scaraffia, a church historian who in 2019 resigned from her position as director of the women’s magazine Vaticans. She said the pope had eaten around the borders in his attempt to reform the Roman Curia, the bureaucracy that governs the church, that the Vaticans justice system was a mess and that when it came to the real empowerment of women in the church, the pope had not done nothing, trying, for example, on the issue of allowing women deacons by simply appointing a study committee.
In fact, many of Francis’ supporters were outraged when he set aside a vote from local bishops, who were usually pushed to allow married priests in very limited circumstances. He argued that the time had not yet come.
But some experts and cardinals have argued that the biggest change Francesco has made is the composition of the hierarchy. In a church where staffing is political, Francis has created more than a thousand bishops on the front lines and in 2019 reached a climax by appointing more than half of the voters within the College of Cardinals, where a two-thirds majority of those under the age of 80 is required to choose his successor.
The longer Pope Francis lasts, the more cardinals there will be in the spirit of Pope Francis, said at the time Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich of Luxembourg.
And Francis has continued in that direction, though the political account of what the cardinals believe and how they vote is not always as simple as where they come from or who gave them their red hat. After all, Francis was promoted to cardinal in 2001 by John Paul II.
According to Vatican statistics, Francesco has raised 58 percent of the cardinals who would enter a conclave if held today, with 72 voting cardinals, compared to 39 by Benedict XVI and 13 by Pope John Paul II. The number of Francis cardinals will only increase and those of his predecessors will only shrink, over time.
Rev. Thomas J. Reese, a Jesus priest and senior analyst at Religion News Service, has argued that Francis has already revolutionized the College of Cardinals by electing bishops capable of it, regardless of where they are, and thus passing over conservatives in traditional church headquarters like Los Angeles, Milan and Philadelphia.
What is clear is that Francesco did not see age or illness as an excuse to rest in his pastoral mission.
In a message to seniors announcing this month World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly, Francesco called himself an elderly person like you and said it was important not to stop working in the faith. I, myself, can tell you that I was called to become the Bishop of Rome when I had reached, say, retirement age, he said. And I thought I would not do anything new.
Gaia Pianigiani contributed to the reporting.
