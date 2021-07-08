BSES issues pre-monsoon advice Latest Delhi News





With the monsoon likely to arrive in Delhi by July 10th, distribution companies (discoms) under the BSES on Thursday issued a tip urging people to follow simple safety guidelines and keep their distance from electricity infrastructure. Explaining his monsoon plan, a spokesman for Reliance Infrastructure led-BSES said: “We are prepared to provide a reliable power supply to our 4.5 million customers, while taking all the security measures required during rainy season.Consumers can play a very important role in ensuring an incident-free monsoon by following simple safety guidelines. To ensure that over 4.5 million consumers and 1.8 crore residents receive uninterrupted power supply, Reliance Infrastructure led by BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) are taking active measures to minimize moisture accumulation in grids and panels. The height of the base (transformer) of transformers in low areas has been increased to safe levels. Proper fencing has been done around all transformers mounted on the base and on the pole. Due to water cut, the chances of electricity-related disasters are high during the monsoon. Simple precautions will help consumers stay safe. People, especially children, should stay away from electrical installations such as electricity poles, substations, transformers, roads, etc., the spokesman said. He added that the main switch should be turned off in case of water cut and the ground leakage switch should be installed. Consumers should keep a tester in their homes to check for leaks in the event of wet power outages, the spokesman said, adding that people should also prune branches and plants near power lines. Helpline numbers 19123, 399 99 707 (south and west Delhi) and 19122, 399 99 808 (east and center of Delhi) have been set up for customers to report broken cables, poles or electrical installations exposed, he said.

