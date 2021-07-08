Vicky Phelan finally returns from the US to see family after six months of separation





Vicky Phelan has returned to Ireland for the first time since January as she reunited with her family at Dublin Airport this morning. s Phelan has been undergoing treatment in Maryland and was separated from her family for more than six months as they could not travel to be with her due to Covid-19 restrictions. Ms. Phelan was pleased to be back home today and posted on Instagram: Home at last !. The cervical cancer activist arrived at Dublin Airport in the early hours of Thursday morning and was reunited with her family as soon as she landed her flight from Boston. She thanked Aer Lingus staff for their in-flight care and Dublin Airport for providing a private lounge to facilitate her family reunion. Using a private suite allowed me to have the time and privacy to reunite with my family after six months of not seeing them. I will post sporadically until I can (hopefully) move more freely after my quarantine period at home in Doonbeg when I go out and again, Vicky said. Ms. Phelan had recently told how the last few weeks of her time were probably the hardest on my cancer journey over the past eight years due to separation from her two children since January. Looking back, if I had known by January that none of my family would have been able to travel abroad at all, I do not know if I would have gone out. There is always concern – as if something draws me here and I can not see my children or my family coming home again in a coffin, and this is a very real reality for me here, Mrs. Phelan told RT Radio recently. Ms. Phelan also thanked her followers and benefactors and friends, adding that they had kept me. Finally, again I would like to thank all of you for holding me over the last few weeks when coming home seemed so far away from time to time. Thanks again to all of you, said Vicky.

