International
Canada will not welcome unvaccinated tourists for some time, says Prime Minister Trudeau
The Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau attends a press conference as efforts continue to help slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada April 13, 2021.
Bler Gable | Reuters
Foreign tourists who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will not be allowed to enter Canada long enough because the government is not prepared to jeopardize the progress made in containing the virus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.
“I can tell you now that this is not going to happen for a long time,” Trudeau said when asked by reporters when Canada would allow unvaccinated tourists to enter the country.
Canada, as of this week, has waived quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated citizens. But non-essential foreign travelers are still not allowed to enter despite pressure from the damaged tourism sector in the country.
The United States has no vaccine requirements for visitors. At this point talks about lifting border restrictions have focused on fully vaccinated travelers, Trudeau said.
“The next step is to look at what measures we can allow for international travelers who are fully vaccinated,” he said. “We will have more to say in the coming weeks.”
Trudeau has previously said that authorities are closely monitoring domestic vaccination levels, the spread of disturbing variants and how the rest of the world handles COVID-19.
About 78% of people 12 years of age or older in Canada have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, health officials said Thursday. About 44% of people 12 years of age or older are fully vaccinated.
Governments in Canada and the United States have faced pressure to reopen the world’s largest land border, which has been blocked for non-core travel since March 2020. Current restrictions are in effect until at least July 21st.
A White House official told Reuters on Wednesday that a reopening of U.S. borders to many global tourists would still need more discussion.
