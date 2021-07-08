International
UP police stop people from joining farmers’ protest on Delhi border: Rakesh Tikai
Rakesh Tikait claimed that UP Police were stopping people from the state from joining the ongoing farmers’ protest on various Delhi borders.
Uttar Pradesh police are banning state people from joining farmers’ protest against three central farm laws on the Delhi border, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesman Rakesh Tikai claimed on Thursday.
The farmer leader raised the accusation during a press conference in Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border where he has led the protest with hundreds of supporters since November 2020.
He claimed that some people from the Purvanchal area in the eastern part of the state were either not taking public transport to reach Delhi or were being stopped by local police.
“Trains are not moving. If people are found wearing hats or flags (of protesting farmers’ unions), they are forbidden to continue to the borders of Delhi,” Tikai claimed.
“At UP, people from Purvanchal can not get here because regular trains are not in service. If someone somehow gets a reservation on a train but the information reaches the police, they stop the person from traveling,” he claimed.
“Today, the situation is such that people cannot come to Delhi to take part in the farmers’ movement,” he claimed.
Tikait also announced at the press conference that BKU will intensify its district-level protest in Uttar Pradesh from August 1st to highlight the problems facing the farming community.
“We will take this issue directly to people at the district level now,” Tikai said.
Farmers at the three border crossings of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur in Delhi have been camping since November 2020 with a request for the Center to withdraw the three controversial new farm laws and make a new one guaranteeing the minimum support price ( MSP) for the harvest.
The government, which has held numerous rounds of official meetings with protesters, claims the laws are pro-farmers.
READ ALSO | Will not repeal farm laws, willing to discuss other options with farmers: Agri minister Narendra Tomar
READ ALSO | Farmers protest against farm laws outside Parliament throughout Monsoon session
Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/up-police-stopping-people-from-joining-farmers-protest-at-delhi-borders-rakesh-tikait-1825726-2021-07-09
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]