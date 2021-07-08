UP police stop people from joining farmers’ protest on Delhi border: Rakesh Tikai

Uttar Pradesh police are banning state people from joining farmers’ protest against three central farm laws on the Delhi border, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesman Rakesh Tikai claimed on Thursday.

The farmer leader raised the accusation during a press conference in Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border where he has led the protest with hundreds of supporters since November 2020.

He claimed that some people from the Purvanchal area in the eastern part of the state were either not taking public transport to reach Delhi or were being stopped by local police.

“Trains are not moving. If people are found wearing hats or flags (of protesting farmers’ unions), they are forbidden to continue to the borders of Delhi,” Tikai claimed.

“At UP, people from Purvanchal can not get here because regular trains are not in service. If someone somehow gets a reservation on a train but the information reaches the police, they stop the person from traveling,” he claimed.

“Today, the situation is such that people cannot come to Delhi to take part in the farmers’ movement,” he claimed.

Tikait also announced at the press conference that BKU will intensify its district-level protest in Uttar Pradesh from August 1st to highlight the problems facing the farming community.

“We will take this issue directly to people at the district level now,” Tikai said.

Farmers at the three border crossings of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur in Delhi have been camping since November 2020 with a request for the Center to withdraw the three controversial new farm laws and make a new one guaranteeing the minimum support price ( MSP) for the harvest.

The government, which has held numerous rounds of official meetings with protesters, claims the laws are pro-farmers.

