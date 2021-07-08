COVID and South Korea Cases: Why Are Issues Raised? Will it go to a standstill?





Wednesday, South Korea recorded its highest one-day number of COVID-19 cases ever. The recent increase has prompted officials to consider stricter health and safety measures to limit the further spread of the coronavirus, reported Guardian. Earlier, South Korea had successfully prevented and contained the blasts. Here is what is happening now and how the government is responding. Why did COVID-19 cases increase in South Korea? The recent increase in cases in South Korea has been linked to a combination of three factors: easing restrictions, slower vaccination spreads, and the more transmissible delta variant, for Associated Press. Recently, South Korea’s Seoul capital and largest city has begun to return to pre-pandemic normalcy with nightclubs, bars and parks being crowded, reported AP.

So far, 30% of South Koreans have received one dose of the vaccine and only 10% have received both doses of the vaccine, said Guardian.

Over the past week, the case rate of the delta variant has nearly tripled, it reported Reuters. The latest increase in cases has come from younger adults in their 20s and 30s. The number of virus patients is growing rapidly in metropolitan areas where there is a high concentration of bars and other entertainment venues, which are often frequented by young people, he said. Lee Ki-Il, Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Health of South Korea, according to AP.

Most of those vaccinated are over the age of 60, leaving vaccination rates among the young, The Guardian reported. How bad are the explosions in South Korea? On Wednesday, South Korean health officials registered 1,215 new cases of coronavirus, reported Guardian. This exceeds the peak number of daily cases recorded during the third wave of December outbreaks. the largest area of ​​Seoul which includes Seoul, Incheon City and Gyeonggi province accounted for 80% of new cases Wednesday, according to Reuters.

About half of South Korea’s population of 52 million live in the largest area of ​​Seoul, according to AP. South Korea has registered a total of 164,028 cases and a total of 2,034 victims of COVID-19, The Guardian reported. Will South Korea get stuck? According to Reuters, it is quite possible that Seoul will return to the strictest level of restrictions as soon as Friday. Health experts have warned that cases could double by the end of July before this wave of outbreaks subsides. Below the highest level of restrictions, people are advised to stay home as much as possible, schools close by, public meetings are limited to two people, restaurants and bars return to restricted areas and all gatherings or other events are prohibited Reuters. We must continue to try to strike a balance between anti-virus measures and efforts to restore normalcy as the COVID-19 crisis continues, said a South Korean Ministry of Health official. Young-rae boy, for AP.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deseret.com/coronavirus/2021/7/8/22568739/covid-cases-south-korea-new-lockdown The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos