Sweden: Some dead as plane crashes near Orebro Airport





One person was rushed to hospital with serious injuries (Photo: EPA) Several people have died after a plane crashed near an airport in Sweden. The plane, which was carrying eight paratroopers and a pilot, crashed at Orebro Airport around 7.20pm on Thursday, local reports say. A fire broke out at the scene after it crashed about 100 meters away from an airfield. Emergency services, including ten ambulances, rushed to the scene and the fire has now been extinguished. A person has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries, reports the Swedish newspaper Goteborgs-Posten. Said Swedish police on their website. It’s a very serious accident. Some people have died. Police spokesman Lars Hedelin added that the force was calling all the staff we could get our hands on. The Sea and Air Rescue Center has confirmed that the plane was a parachute plane.

A fire broke out when the plane crashed

He was carrying eight paratroopers and a pilot (Photo: via Reuters)

Police say tragedy at Orebro Airport is a very serious accident (Photo: EPA) Vie tragedy days after 28 people died when a plane crashed while trying to land in eastern Russia. The twin-engine An-26 was en route from the regional capital Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the village of Palana, on the remote Kamchatka Peninsula, when it lost contact with air traffic control. He thought the plane crashed into a rock while preparing to land, amid poor visibility. Get in touch with our news team by emailing us at our address weweews.metro.co.uk. For more stories like this,check out our news site. Get your latest news you need to know, good stories, analysis and more

