



Saskatchewan reported 113 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the largest one-day increase in cases since early June. The province said the increase in cases is “largely attributed” to the previously reported outbreak at Hatchet Lake Denesuline First Nation, which is located about 850 miles north of Saskatoon near WollastonLake. The First Nation at Lake Hatchet uses a rapid testing machine that supports rapid random contact identification. Positive cases then have to be manually entered into the provincial system, which has been delayed while provincial staff have been working to deal with the immediate outbreak. More provincial staff have been deployed to access COVID-19 test results in the provincial system, the province said in a new announcement Thursday. The Saskatchewan Health Agency is assisting the Northern Inter-Tribal Health Agency, which has jurisdiction over Hatchet Lake. Voluntary mass testing is ongoing and vaccines are being offered door to door in the First Nation. No new deaths The province reported no new deaths Thursday, leaving the total so far at 570 COVID-19-related deaths. However, the new cases pushed Saskatchewan count to 49,152 known cases since the pandemic began. An additional 17 people have recovered from the virus, bringing the number of people recovered from COVID-19 in the province to 48,167. Known active cases also rose to 415 on Thursday. The increase in cases hit the seven-day average of new cases at 42 per day on Thursday. On Wednesday the same figure was 31 per day. Still still a drop from mid-April, when the average peaked at 287 cases per day. The new cases reported on Wednesday were in the following regions: In the far northwest: two.

In the middle north: three.

Far to the northeast: 58.

Northwest: two.

North center: two

Saskatoon: 16 years old

Central West: a.

Central East: two.

Regina: 12. There are 15 cases with pending stay information. The province reported that there are 62 people receiving hospital care with COVID-19, two less than the day before. Eleven of those 62 patients are receiving intensive care. Vaccination data As of Thursday, Saskatchewan had fully vaccinated 525,000 people. The number was reached after 11,535 second doses were administered on Wednesday. Only the first 1,779 doses were given in the same time period. The province has now provided 1,260,567 doses in total.

