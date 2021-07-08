Scott Morrison encourages Australians to cut back on AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has urged Australians to take their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine in two months instead of three.

His admission came as the highly contagious version of Delta continued to hide across Sydney, despite the turmoil there.

AstraZeneca stroke requires two doses, which are recommended to be taken at intervals of up to 12 weeks, but health advice allows for a shorter time if there is a risk of COVID-19 exposure.

What did the Prime Minister say?

Mr Morrison said Australians should take the second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine in the early part of the waiting period of eight to 12 weeks.

His comment came after he spoke about the growing number of COVID-19 cases in south-west Sydney.

“We would also encourage the second dose of eight to 12 weeks to be done in the early part of that eight to 12 week period. This is in line with medical advice, TGA approval stays low and ATAGI advice at eight to 12 weeks. And given the risks to people from the outbreak in that area, we believe it is important that they get their second dose of AstraZeneca as soon as possible. “This is the community that is most at risk in these circumstances.”

What is ATAGI advice?

Independent Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ATAGI) says the recommended interval between two doses of AstraZeneca vaccine is 12 weeks.

ATAG evaluates the highest efficacy or effectiveness of AstraZenecais after a longer interval between doses.

“Efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19 varies from about 62 percent to 73 percent, with the highest efficacy seen after a longer interval (12 weeks) between doses. The effectiveness from the 22nd day after the first dose to 12 weeks is about 73 percent “.

This is in line with research looking at changes in AstraZeneca efficacy based on vaccine timing.

A study involving more than 17,000 participants, published in the medical journal The Lancet in February, found that a three-month gap between the first and second dose may take precedence over a shorter one.

The vaccine had about 81 percent efficacy if the second dose was given 12 weeks after the first, but it dropped to 55 percent if the gap was six weeks or less, the study showed.

But no matter what, two doses are better than one and some countries have shortened the interval in order to get more people fully vaccinated faster.

The World Health Organization says longer dose intervals within eight to 12 weeks are associated with greater vaccine efficacy.

Read more about the scope of vaccines:

The second dose of AstraZeneca can be less than 12 weeks?

Yes, ATAGIt is the minimum interval between doses is not less than four weeks.

He says this may be “acceptable and may be appropriate in certain circumstances, for example, imminent travel or anticipated risk of exposure to COVID-19”.

Epidemiologist Mary-Louise McLaws said reducing the time between doses was a good idea in light of the Delta-type outbreak in Sydney.

Professor McLaws said moving from a 12-week gap to an eight-week gap would “reduce the risk of death, reduce the risk of hospitalization, but will not protect you all from symptomatic or asymptomatic infection.”

“The idea of ​​moving a second dose forward would be a good idea, but we may need to have a boost after that,” she said.

“Because if we start moving away from those 12 weeks, your antibody response may not be as good as it could be.

“But since we are in a terrible situation at the moment with Delta, we do not want it to cross beyond any state border, we do not want it to go to the elderly.

“It’s a good idea.”

Are other countries shortening the waiting time?

The UK brought the second dose of AstraZeneca stroke from 12 weeks to eight weeks in an effort to speed up its vaccination programs.

His decision last month came after updated advice from the Joint Vaccination and Immunization Committee, which recommended reducing the waiting period to counter the threat of new variants, including Delta.

Some Canadian provincial governments have also shortened waiting times between AstraZeneca’s weekly dental doses.

What you need to know about coronavirus:

The form is being uploaded …