Black and Latino communities often have low vaccination rates, but blaming vaccine reluctance does not signal

From the beginning of July 2021, almost two-thirds from all U.S. residents 12 years of age and older had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 55 percent were fully vaccinated. But the intake varies drastically by region and it is average lower among non-white people.

Many blame this relatively lower vaccination levels in colored communities on vaccine reluctance. But this label oversees persistent access barriers and bumps along the various reasons people have to refrain from vaccination. It also places all the responsibility for vaccinating individuals. After all, the reasons for homogenizing people not to be vaccinated divert attention from social factors that studies show play a critical role in health status and outcomes.

As medical anthropologist, we take a more nuanced look. Working together as the site ‘s leading investigators for CommuniVax, a national initiatives to improve vaccine parity, we and our teams in Alabama, California and Idaho, along with CommuniVax teams elsewhere in the country, have documented a variety of attitudes toward vaccination that simply cannot be seen as hesitant.

Restricted access hinders vaccination rates

People of color have long suffered one set of health inequalities. Accordingly, due to a combination of factors, these communities have experienced higher hospitalization due to higher COVID-19 severity of the disease upon admission, higher chances of settling into respiratory support and advancement in the intensive care unit, and higher death rates.

KomuniVax data, including about 200 in-depth interviews within such communities, confirm that in general, those who have directly experienced this type COVID-19 associated trauma, are not hesitant. They really want vaccinations. For example, in very Latino San Diego and the highly affected Southern region, COVID-19 vaccine uptake is extremely high for 84 percent as of July 6, 2021.

However, vaccination is by no means universal in these communities. This is partly due to entry issues that go beyond well-documented challenges transportation, internet access and skill gaps, and lack of information on how to get vaccinated. For example, some CommuniVax participants had heard of non-resident white people usurping doses that were intended for colored communities. African-American participants, in particular, reported feeling that Johnson & Johnson vaccines are promoted in their communities were less safe and effective.

Our testimony of participants shows that many unvaccinated people do not hesitate to get vaccinated, but vaccines are prevented. And exclusion can occur not only in a physical sense; Vaccine providers’ attitudes also matter.

For example, Donna, a health care worker in Idaho, said, I chose not to take it because if I got sick, I think I would recover more or less quickly. This kind of attitude from health care providers may have downstream effects. For example, Donna may not encourage vaccination when she is on duty or to people she knows; some, just by observing her choices, can follow suit. Here, what appears to be a community reluctance to vaccinate is instead a reflection of vaccine reluctance within its healthcare system.

More direct barriers are community members who, like Angela in Idaho, bypassed vaccination because she could not risk having a negative reaction that might require intervention. Although a trip to the doctor is a very difficult outcome after a vaccine, it remains a concern for some. My insurance does not cover as much as possible, you know, it should, she noted. And we have come across many reports of undocumented individuals who fear deportation though, according to current laws, immigration status should not be questioned in relation to the vaccine.

Christina, in San Diego, illustrates another type of practical hurdle. She cannot be vaccinated, she said, because there is no one to take care of her babies if she gets sick with side effects. Her husband, similarly, cannot take time off from his job. It does not work that way. Likewise, Carlos who made sure his 100-year-old father was vaccinated says he could not get the vaccine himself because of his fathers’ deep madness: If I were to get my vaccine and get sick, he would was furious.

Indifference, resistance and ambivalence

Another segment of unvaccinated people hidden by hesitant labels are indifferent vaccines. For various reasons, they remain relatively intact from the pandemic: COVID-19 is not on their radar. This may include people who are self-employed or working under the desk, people living in rural and remote locations, and those whose children are not in the public school system.

Thus, such people are not constantly connected to COVID-19 related information. This is especially true if they give up social media or news and associate with others who do the same, and if there are significant language barriers.

We also learned that, among some of our participants, the initial messages about giving preference to high-risk groups has the opposite effect, leaving some under 65 and in relatively good health with the impression that it was not necessary for them to get the vaccine. Without incentives travel plans, admission to a college or having an employer ordering the inertia of vaccination carries the day.

Indifferent people are not against vaccination. On the contrary, if you do not break, do not fix it and do not tend to typify their views. As Jose from Idaho reported, I do not worry because I have always taken care of myself.

We also saw a modified form of indifference in those who believed that the defensive steps they were already taking would be enough to keep them free of COVID-19. One guard said, I am an essential worker So from the beginning we took all the precautions face masks, taking [social] distance [and using] natural remedies and vitamins for the immune system. He, indeed, had so far avoided contracting COVID-19.

The view of vaccines as not immediately necessary is growing among some Latino people from the cultural value attached to the need to endure aguantar in Spanish to be patient, push forward and avoid complaints about daily battles. This perspective can be seen in many migrant or impoverished populations, where they become ill or injured may be the precursor to the destruction of the family through job loss and excessive, unpaid medical bills.

Yet another dynamic we have learned about is what we call vaccine ambivalence. Some participants who see COVID-19 as a significant health threat believe the vaccine poses an equivalent risk. We saw this especially among African Americans in Alabama not necessarily surprising given that the health care system has not always existed these communities best interests in heart. The perceived enigma leaves people stuck in the fence. Taking into consideration inheritance of unequal treatment in colored communities, when balancing the known COVID-19 versus the unknown vaccination, their inaction may seem reasonable especially when accompanied by wearing masks and social distancing.

Participating in blind spots

At this point in the pandemic, those who have the means and the will to be vaccinated have done so. Applicable insurance counter-stories of misinformation can help bring more people on board. But continuing to focus only on individual distrust of vaccines or so-called reluctance obscures other complex reasons why people have been wary of the system and bypassing vaccination.

Moreover, an overly narrow concentration of the vaccine leaves much to be desired. A broader view reveals that the problems leading to uneven vaccination coverage are the same structural problems that have historically prevented people of color. having a straight kick in good health and economic results to start with problems that not even a 100 percent vaccination rate can solve.

