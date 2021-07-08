International
Construction to begin this fall in solar gardens for 3 NS cities
Three Nova Scotia cities are one step closer to their goal of becoming the first communities in Canada to achieve zero-zero emissions.
Prime Minister Iain Rankin announced $ 7.5 million in funding for the construction of solar gardens in Antigonish, Berwick and Mahone Bay.
A solar garden allows members of a community to buy panels or shares of the local utility company, effectively making residents the owners of the company.
The cities, which all power plants, had announced their plan for solar gardens in 2019.
The federal government had already pledged $ 8.9 million for the project and the cities will spend $ 6 million.
Speaking at the announcement in Antigonish, Mayor Laurie Bouchersaid cities want to help Nova Scotia and Canada meet the federal government’s 2050 goal of net zero emissions.
“We want to be able to be a plan for other municipalities to be able to do that,” she said.
“So even though other municipalities do not have their own electricity company, there are ways to do it.”
Antigonish will build its 2.1-megawatt solar garden on a reused landfill, which is expected to provide 16 percent of the city’s energy demand.
Rankin said the funding would make Antigonish residents Mahone Bay and Berwick “big players in Nova Scotia’s clean energy future”.
Berwick will own their solar, wind, hydro and battery deposits, which is the future of what our network in Nova Scotia should look like, and Mahone Bay will receive 16 per cent of [its] electricity needs as part of their plan to zero in on zero. “
The 4.8-megawatt facility in Berwickis is expected to provide 15 percent of the city’s energy needs.
The entire project will be managed by the Alternative Energy Authority, which was founded by Antigonish, Berwick and Mahone Bay in 2014 to reduce their energy costs and environmental impact.
Boucher said the projects will begin in the fall and are expected to be completed by this time next year.
