Several people killed after plane carrying skydivers crashes while taking off from Swedish airport

‘Some’ people have died after a plane crashed near a Swedish airport.

The plane, which was said to be carrying eight paratroopers along with a pilot, landed outside Orebro around 7.20pm on Thursday, local media reveal.

One person suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital, the Swedish newspaper reportedGoteborgs Post reports.

The small propeller plane fell about 100 meters away from an air belt, causing a fire to explode at the scene.

Ten ambulances were among the emergency services rushing to the incident.

The fire is now extinguished.

Officers stand near wreckage of plane crash at Orebro Airport, Sweden, July 8

A small plane is seen after it crashed at Orebro Airport, Orebro, Sweden, July 8

Carl-Johan Linde, press manager at the Swedish Maritime Administration, said the plane crashed near the runway shortly after takeoff.

The plane was rented for weeks by the Skane Parachute Club, it is believed.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lfven has paid tribute to the victims of the disaster.

He wrote on Twitter: ‘It is with great sadness and shock that I tonight took part in the tragic information about the plane crash in the rebro.

A view at Orebro Airport, Sweden, July 08, 2021. A small plane used by the local parachute club with nine people on board crashed after taking off outside Orebro

The Prime Minister of Sweden, Stefan Lfven, has paid tribute to the victims after the disaster

‘I am thinking about the victims, their families and loved ones in this very difficult time.

“I want to express my deepest sympathy for their grief.”

Swedish police said on their website that it was a “very serious accident” in which “several people died”.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Center told the TT news agency that the plane was carrying sky divers.