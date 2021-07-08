SIMON WALTERS: Boris Johnson’s personal finances? They are just as tidy as his hair

The decision by the General Standards Committee is a relief for Boris Johnson and a victory over Westminster ‘thin’ Kathryn Stone.

Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Miss Stone, who had investigated the 2019 Prime Minister’s party with then-fiancée Carrie Symonds on the Caribbean island, had decided that Boris should break the rules that say MPs should ‘conscientiously’ fulfill their duty to declare all financial interests.

Boris refused to accept her verdict.

And now the committee, made up of MPs and lay secular members, and who has the final say on such issues, has come out on his side, saying his account of who paid for the trip was’ correct and full’.

The Daily Mail revealed in May how Miss Stone and Mr Johnson were engaged in a fierce backstage battle for the holidays.

The information obtained from this newspaper showed that the commissioner had told the Prime Minister that the luxury winter vacation was worth more than double the 15,000 he had declared in the Commons register.

Nor did Miss Stone believe, as Mr. Johnson, that the bill was fulfilled by donor Tory and co-founder of Carphone Magazine David Ross.

And he had failed to fulfill his duty to the parliamentary code of conduct by revealing financial interests, she said.

In strong exchanges with Miss Stone, Mr. Johnson categorically denied any wrongdoing and claimed he secured the villa as a late booking for a 15,000 with heavy discounts.

He said the confusion as to who paid the bill and in whose villa he stayed arose from the fact that the Mustique villas were like the ‘shares of the time’ of the Costa Brava.

If the commission had supported Miss Stone, Mr Johnson would have faced the humiliation of being suspended as an MP.

But she denied her claim that he had broken parliamentary rules and instead gave him a blow on the joints for not explaining more quickly how the trip was funded.

Escapeshte is his second close escape in just two months on charges of financial misconduct.

In May, a separate investigation into who paid for the Downing Street apartment transfer he now shares with wife Carrie revealed there was no conflict of interest.

However, Lord Geidt, the prime minister’s adviser on ministerial standards, said he had acted ‘recklessly’ by allowing the renovation to continue without checking who was supporting the bill.

This is an almost identical result to this week’s Mustique investigation and in line with Mr. Johnson on such matters.

Despite his fierce intellect he is famously disorganized.

Although he has earned a fortune from his writing and enjoys a prime salary of 170,000, his approach to his personal finances is just as regular as his hair style.

In 2018 he was forced to apologize to MPs for failing to declare more than 52,000 incomes after the Standards Committee said he displayed an “overly casual attitude” to the rules.

Accused of late statements in the Commons register on nine occasions, Miss Stone said this indicated a ‘lack of attention, rather than an involuntary error’.

Her decision at his party at Mustique suggests she is no longer willing to give him the benefit of the doubt. Fortunately for Mr. Johnson, the parliamentary committee has been more forgiving.

His consistently high ratings of popularity show that most voters take an equally generous look at his personal demeanor.

But with growing public complaints about a Government where there is ‘one rule for them and another for everyone else’, the Prime Minister will have to be more careful in the future.

Boris leaves with his free escape

By John Stevens, Deputy Political Editor for the Daily Mail

Boris Johnson has been criticized by Parliament’s clumsy overseer for failing to immediately explain how a’s 15,000 holiday in Mustique was paid for.

The Prime Minister was found by the Community Standards Commissioner who had violated the code of conduct during the 2020 New Year holiday.

But he escaped with a slap in the face yesterday as the Standards Committee overturned its findings.

The committee, made up of MPs and members of the public, said it was nevertheless ‘regret’ that a full explanation of the situation had not been given long ago.

An investigation began in February last year after the Daily Mail revealed there were questions about who was paying for the prime minister’s ten-day stay on the luxury Caribbean island with his now-wife Carrie.

He had claimed that the 15,000 cost of his accommodation had been a gift from Carphone Magazine founder David Ross.

But the multimillionaire businessman told the Daily Mail that he was not the owner of the villa and had not paid for its use.

After an investigation that lasted more than a year, Municipal Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone found that Mr Johnson had violated the MPs’ code by not ‘conscientiously’ complying with the residence registration requirements.

In her revelations, made public yesterday, she said it had been ‘extremely difficult to find facts’ about the holiday between 26 December 2019 and 5 January last year.

The Commissioner told the Prime Minister: ‘Because he did not do enough research to establish the full facts about the funding arrangements for his free accommodation, either before his holiday, as he should have done, or in 2020, I find that Mr. Johnson has not conscientiously complied with the House’s requirements for registration. ‘

This was contrary to the Code of Conduct, she said, adding: “I also find that Mr. Johnson has not shown the responsibility required of them in public life.”

After the committee received the commissioner’s report, its chairman Labor MP Chris Bryant wrote to Mr. Johnson and Mr. Ross asking for more information.

Their responses revealed an ‘ad hoc adjustment’ under which the Mustique Company paid the owners of the villa where Mr. Johnson stayed and Mr. Ross turned to them.

With this in mind, the committee concluded that Mr. Ross was the donor of Mr. Johnson’s accommodation, which means that the Prime Minister’s initial statement had been correct.

In his report yesterday, she said: ‘This issue could have ended many months ago if greater efforts had been made to dispel the uncertainty.’

The committee said that given that Johnson had been reprimanded twice before by them they would have expected him to ‘have gone an extra mile to make sure there was no uncertainty’.

The finding came after ministerial standards adviser Lord Geidt found Mr Johnson acted ‘recklessly’ by allowing the renovation of his Downing Street apartment without ‘more rigorous attention to how this would be funded’.

Undersecretary of Labor Angela Rayner said: ‘This whole dark issue shows that Boris Johnson has a casual relationship with the truth and a flagrant disregard for the most basic standards of integrity and trustworthiness.’

Mr Johnson said yesterday that he had not seen the report, but added: ‘As far as I understand, the committee has found that there was no occasion to respond.’