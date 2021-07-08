Followers of Fr Stan Swamy to gherao Raj Bhavan on 15 July | News Ranchi





Ranchi: Friends and followers of Father Stan Swamy have decided to stage a protest by Raj Bhavan gherao on July 15 to demand a judicial inquiry into the deaths of priests, the abolition of UAPA and the release of all political prisoners. Prior to the protest, his supporters would also perform pathalgarhi, a tribal ritual of erecting stone slabs on Sunday after taking the holy land from St Peters Church in Bandra, Mumbai, where Swamy was buried.

Hundreds of Swamys supporters gathered in Bagaicha here Thursday at a condolence meeting and discussed the next course of action to pay tribute to him. The meeting, organized by Adivas Adhikar Manch (AAM), was attended by representatives of political parties, civil society organizations, human rights activists, tribal dress, and members of Jesus’ family.

The purpose of the meeting was to record a protest over Swamys’s death in custody and pass a resolution for a further course of action, organizers said.

AAM Aloka Kujur said Jamshedpur Church is coordinating with Bandra Church in Mumbai to bring Swamy to the holy land from his burial site. Once the holy land arrives here, Swamy will be greeted with tribal rituals and Christian rituals. The ceremonial ‘Pathalgarhi’ would be performed at Bagaicha premises and his room would be named as Johar Stan, she said.

The tribes do not believe in the concept of paradise and for them, Swamy continues to live in a different form. So we will perform the ritual of chhai ghusana “(bringing home through the ashes), said Kujur, explaining that the ashes will spread in his room and his followers will wait and watch the traces of a creature. in the chaam, we will respect that creature like Swamy and vow never to harm him, she added.

Attending the consolation meeting, director Meghnad, who was also a Swamy student at the Indian Social Institute in the 1980s, said Swamy lived like Jesus Christ in the service of the people. He often laughed when addressed to him as a father and in return called me a son only because he wanted to serve only people without being distinguished from them, he said.

Prominent tribal activist Dayamani Barla said Swamy not only worked from the land but also wrote extensively to make people aware of the oppression of tribal and vulnerable communities. He spoke openly against land grabbing laws, religious conversion bills and crowd lynching, she said.

During the meeting, poems written by Swany during his imprisonment in prison were read as Anshu Toppo of the Catholic University Federation of All India recited a poem about Swamy that she had composed. Organizers also circulated a brief recollection of Swamys life and work. They describe Bagaicha as his karmabhum. Sugia, a resident of Bagaicha, said, He always talked about preserving nature and people near them.

The meeting was attended by JMM Central Secretary General Supriyo Bhattacharya, MLA Congress Rajesh Kachhap, former CM Deputy Stephen Marandi, RJD Rajesh Yadav, CPIML Suvendu Sen, CPM Prakash Viplav and CPI Ajay Singh among others.

