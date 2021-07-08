Eleven injured after hot air balloon crashes near Queenstown





Eleven people were injured, one seriously, after a hot air balloon crashed near a house in Arrowtown, Otago. The balloon landed on Morven Ferry Rd just before 10am. TVNZ Emergency services and a van of Sunrise Balloons can be seen at the scene of a hot air balloon crash near Arrowtown. Photos from the TVNZ video. Two people were seriously injured, one with moderate injuries and eight with minor injuries. Do you know more? Email [email protected] A police spokeswoman said it was not yet known if the balloon had made an emergency landing or crashed. DEBBIE JAMIESON / Sende Emergency services are taking part in the hot air balloon crash near Arrowtown. A Dawn Balloon vehicle is at the scene. A company spokesman declined to comment when contacted by stuff. READ MORE:

HOWpumice the reporter at the scene said emergency services could be seen near the balloon, which landed about 20 feet from a house and near the Queenstown bike path and the Arrow River. The area is rural and many of the properties nearby are living blocks. The line company Aurora Energy cut off power to 160 properties for the safety of emergency services and the public at the scene. ANDREW NORTON / Supplied A hot air balloon was seen in the sky over Arrowtown shortly before a collision was reported on a semi-rural property. A spokeswoman for the line company Aurora Energy declined to comment on whether the balloon may have hit the power lines, referring to any questions from police. New Zealand Fire and Emergency spokesman Lyn Crosson said both teams from Frankton and Arrowtown had responded. Debbie Jamieson / Sende Emergency services at the site of the hot air balloon crash on Friday. St. John’s Territory Manager David Baillie said two helicopters, four ambulances, a manager in a first response vehicle and a first response unit were sent to the scene. We have assessed and are transporting 11 critically ill patients to the hospital. The incident is not the first time a hot air balloon has encountered difficulties. In 2012, 11 people lost their lives after a hot air balloon collided near Carterton when pilot Lance Hopping and 10 of his passengers fell to the ground in a fiery collision. Hopping was later found by the forensic pathologist to have made a significant misjudgment when he tried to climb off an electric line to which he was heading, causing the balloon to stall, catch fire, fly in the air before fell to the ground.

