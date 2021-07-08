



Vials labeled “COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine” and a syringe are seen in front of the Pfizer logo in this illustration taken on February 9, 2021. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration

Sydney, July 9 (Reuters) – Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday that Pfizer would increase the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to about one million doses a week from July 19, more than tripling shipments, as Sydney battles the most worse this year. Up to 4.5 million doses of Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) expected to arrive in September will be available next month, Morrison said. “So this is growing … and so we’re really hitting our points. I know we’ve had challenges over the last four months, but we’re hitting those brands now,” Morrison told Nine News. Morrison said Australia should vaccinate all of its qualified residents by the end of the year, if medical advice for the Pfizer vaccine is not changed and supply remains uninterrupted. Although Australia has performed much better than many other developed countries in keeping its COVID-19 numbers relatively low, its spread of vaccinations has been among the slowest due to supply constraints and changing medical advice for her main photos in AstraZeneca (AZN.L). Authorities have twice in the last three months revised age recommendations for taking AstraZeneca doses for concerns about blood clotting. Only people over 60 years of age are recommended to take AstraZeneca vaccines. Read more Just over 10% of Australia’s adult population of around 20 million have been fully vaccinated so far, with the federal government under pressure from states to increase the supply of Pfizer doses, which is administered to people under 60 years of age. Australia must rely on overseas deliveries for Pfizer vaccines, while doses of AstraZeneca are produced domestically. The decision on vaccine supplies comes as Sydney, Australia’s largest city, is struggling to contain an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant, despite a difficult two-week blockage. Read more On Thursday, the state of New South Wales, whose capital is Sydney, announced its largest daily increase in cases won instead of COVID-19 this year. Reporting by Renju Jose; Edited by Cynthia Osterman Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

