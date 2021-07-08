1,000 construction days: The Gordie Howe International Bridge surpasses the historic moment





It has been over 1,000 days since construction began on the Gordie Howe International Bridge and there is a lot of work ahead of the projected completion of the Ontario-Michigan border crossing in 2024. The main event was reached on July 1, according to the project lead organization. The bridge will serve as another corridor for the movement of people and goods between Windsor and Detroit, completing the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel and the Ambassador Bridge, considered the Canada-US border crossing point, and the Detroit Truck Ferry. Windsor. Construction has continued through the COVID-19 pandemic. The biggest challenge now is keeping the project on schedule, said Michael Hatchell, CEO for Bridging America North, the private sector consortium that leads the construction. It will be months before the impact of COVID-19 on the project is known, as pandemics affect supply materials supply chains. “So far we are still on target,” said Bryce Phillips, CEO of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority. “We are still working towards the end of 2024.” The tower tower on the Canadian side 43 feet close as high as the road to the 853-foot cable-stayed bridge will eventually stand. According to the authority, significant progress has been made since the start of the project in 2018. It includes the near-completion of the design, utilities and land, the start of construction on the bridge towers and the Canadian Port of Entry, and the completion of the tower foundations and road. the surrounding entrance to the Canadian port. Three broken road bridges on the Michigan side are being rebuilt. The project involved over 3,900 workers, and at the end of last month, the project marked three million hours without any workplace damage requiring an employee to take time off. “Our goal is to have no incidents,” Hatchell said. About 140 workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to Phillips, but no one has contracted the disease in the country. “It says a lot about safety performance and the attention constructors pay to safety,” he said. Photo taken by Canadian side of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, which is under construction. (Jacob Barker / CBC) In a press release, Federal Minister for Infrastructure Catherine McKenna called the project a “once in a generation” bridge. “As one of Canada’s most important infrastructure projects, the Gordie Howe International Bridge is creating thousands of jobs and boosting economic activity today and will serve as an important trade corridor for Canada and the US once completed and for generations. “to come. Congratulations on this important milestone.” Anyone who wants to get a closer look at construction sites can have a 360-degree virtual tour here.

