The Springbank Reservoir receives approval from the federal minister, clearing a major hurdle





The proposed Springbank reservoir has cleared another major hurdle, allowing the reservoir to be cut offproject west of Calgary to move significantly closer to realization. On Thursday, Federal Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said he had approved the project in light of a report issued by the Canadian Impact Assessment Agency. “[My decision] was informed by a strong federal environmental assessment based on sound science and indigenous knowledge, “Wilkinson said in a statement. “I am convinced that the strong, legally binding conditions created for the project will protect the environment for years to come and also ensure that Albertans are protected from future flood events.” The project, to be built near Springbank, will redirect water from the Elbow River to a dry reservoir if extreme flood events occur. It aims to protect Calgarians and residents of nearby communities from major flood events such as the one that occurred in 2013. The event killed five people, flooded downtown, caused billions of dollars in damage and forced tens of thousands to flee. Inside Leeds Binder with the Calgary River Community Association said the decision by the federal minister was a “very positive decision” the last major regulatory decision the association was seeking, even if some obstacles remain. “I think by all indications, this project needs to move forward,” she said. “Hopefully by 2023 or 2024, we will see Calgary fully protected on the Elbow River from a flood the size of the 2013 flood.” The project has also faced a significant push from nearby landowners, who have advocated for alternative sites for the dam. The Canadian Impact Assessment Agency initially said in January that the proposed dam would not pose any significant adverse environmental impact, adding that it should not affect the socio-economic conditions of First Nations in the region. Thursday’s decision stated that Alberta Transport must comply with more than 200 legally binding conditions throughout the life of the project, including measures to protect: Habitat of fish and fish.

Migratory birds.

Human health.

Land use and resources by indigenous peoples.

Physical and cultural heritage.

Endangered species. For example, prior to construction and in consultation with indigenous groups, Alberta Transport should finalize a fish and fish habitat compensation plan, the ministry said. To prevent bank erosion, Alberta must also install and maintain sediment fences and turbidity barriers, associated with a hazard listed in various ratios and by landowners. The ministry said the agency will implement the conditions listed before construction, during construction and throughout the life of the project. It is a violation of federal law not to comply with the terms as stated. The provincial government can now proceed with obtaining additional unpaid authorizations and permits, including authorizations from Fisheries and Oceans Canada and from Transport Canada. Alberta Transport representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

