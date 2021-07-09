China targets Australian industries with inter-resource economic sanctions









Beijing [China], July 9 (ANI): China has hit several Australian industries with economic sanctions as part of punishing Canberra’s criticism of Beijing by blocking investigations into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on Huawei Technologies.

A Chinese official openly stated Wednesday that Beijing has singled out Australia for economic sanctions, saying the federal government could not take advantage of China while “polluting” it, ABC News reported.

The Chinese government has hit several Australian industries with economic sanctions, imposing hefty tariffs on Australian barley and wine exports, while throwing barriers to several other products, including wood, lobster and coal.

But he has not usually adapted these decisions as acts of political revenge.

Beijing, for example, insisted it targeted Australian wine because it was being “thrown” at an unfair price, while other Australian products were blocked at Customs after Chinese officials cited problems with bio-safety or labeling, ABC News reported.

Australian officials have long ridiculed the allegations, saying Beijing has imposed a subtle veneer of credible denial in its economic sanctions campaign.

On Tuesday evening, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian denied the allegations.

When asked about a decline in Australian agricultural exports to China, Zhao made it clear that Beijing had deliberately targeted Australian goods, ABC News reported.

“Mutual respect is the foundation and protection of practical co-operation between countries,” he said. “We will not allow any country to reap the benefits of doing business with China while indiscriminately accusing and slandering China and undermining China’s core ideological interests.”

Zhao also stated that Australia was being punished for trying to attack China on behalf of the United States and suggested that American farmers were the big winners of Chinese tariffs on Australian goods.

“When a certain country acts like a cat paw for others, it is the people who pay for the wrong policies of the government,” he said.

Federal Treasury Josh Frydenberg did not directly comment on Zhao’s comments but said Australia was dealing with a “more affirmative” China.

He also noted that Australia was still in massive amounts of revenue from iron ore exports to China, ABC News reported.

“They have not hidden the fact that some of our exports are not going to China – barley, wine, coal,” he told reporters in Canberra.

“But what is making its way to China because they need it most is our iron ore and the price of iron ore is at record levels. And that is providing significant revenue.”

The rift between China and Australia deepened in 2021 after a turbulent 2020 year that saw a high-level diplomatic freeze and rapidly growing conflicts over trade, foreign intervention, Chinese investment, the COVID-19 explosion and human rights abuses. of man in China.

Australia has also brought China to the WTO over its barley and wine tariffs.

Last month outgoing Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Secretary Frances Adamson said China was “pursued by uncertainty” and she described her decision to release a list of “14 complaints” about Australia as a “Massive own goal,” ABC News reported.

Although China has imposed punitive trade restrictions on Australian coal, barley, meat and wine, it is spending more than ever on Australian imports. (ANI)

