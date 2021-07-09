Should limit time for arguments, pages in written submissions: Supreme Court | India News





NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday said it was time to put into practice the timing of each argumentative defense counsel in the courts and to limit the number of pages in their written submissions to make ordinary people’s dreams come true the right to a speedy justice.

A three-judge bench presided over by Justice SK Kaul said this while writing the announcement of the decision regarding the Delhi assemblies to a Facebook official requesting his appearance before his Peace and Harmony Committee.

The bench referred to the practice of lawyers competing with each other in lengthening their oral arguments and supplementing it with written submissions which are often thicker than the original requirements.

The SC said that no other constitutional court in any country allows such periods of time to be taken for oral submissions and these to be further supplemented by written summaries thereafter. Instead of limiting oral arguments, it has become a competitive arena of who can argue for the longest time.

Delays in court proceedings have been an obstacle to our country and there can be no refusal to part with old practices, especially when they have exceeded their purpose. … is the need of the hour to write clear and concise judgments which the litigant can understand. Wren & Martin principles of precise writing must be adopted. But how will this be achieved if the performances continue for hours.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/should-limit-time-for-arguments-pages-in-written-submissions-supreme-court/articleshow/84254644.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos