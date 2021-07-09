India hits back: Baseless accusation, world recognizes Paks records on terror





Four days after Pakistan made serious allegations against India, ending June 23 bomb blast near Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed as India-sponsored terrorism, New Delhi broke its silence on Thursday the official spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) dismissed Islamabad accusation as baseless propaganda. The international community knows Pakistan’s data on terrorism, spokesman Arindam Bagchi told the weekly press conference. It is not new for Pakistan to engage in baseless propaganda against India. Pakistan would do well to spend the same effort in fixing its house in order and taking credible and verifiable action against terrorism emanating from its land and terrorists who have found safe havens there, he said . The international community is aware of Pakistan’s credentials when it comes to terrorism. This is not accepted by anyone other than its own leadership, which continues to glorify terrorists like Osama bin Laden as martyrs, Bagchi said. India’s strong rejection of Claims of Pakistan however, the four-day delay in responding to the claims is unusual. India normally reacts to Pakistan’s provocative statements within a day. Pakistan National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf told reporters in Islamabad on Sunday that the organizer of the attack, which killed three people and injured 24, was an Indian national and was linked to the R&AW (Research and Analysis Wing). Investigators are gathering evidence at the site of the blast in Lahore, Pakistan. (AP) On Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan had claimed that the planning and financing of this heinous terrorist attack had to do with Indian sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan and urged the global community to mobilize international institutions against this fraudulent behavior. There had been no official response from the MEA at the time, although sources had told Indian Express that the Pakistani allegations were baseless and false. Pakistan’s accusations have come at a time when both sides are engaged in behind-the-scenes talks to get bilateral relations back on track. These talks have continued in recent months, with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval leading the Indian initiative with Pakistan’s civil-military leadership. Security officials and rescue workers patrol the site following an explosion in a residential area in Lahore, Pakistan June 23, 2021. (Reuters) Doval is reported to have met Yusuf and ISI chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed in a third place; he has also kept open the channels of communication with Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. In February, both sides had agreed to adhere to the ceasefire pact along the border and the LoC; which has been held for just over four months. On June 23-24, Doval and Yusuf were in Dushanbe for an NSA meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. On the night of June 26, hours before two drones dropped explosives at the IAF base in Jammu, a drone was spotted over the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

