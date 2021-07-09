ASU part of the international team to study the links between climate, geology, human evolution

Arizona State University researchers will help lead a multi-institution $ 1.2 million project that will use a new theoretical framework and state-of-the-art technology to address an age-old question: How did environmental factors affect millions of years ago? seen in the evolution of our ancestors?

The possible answers intrigued so many WM Keck Foundation which gave the international team one of the largest grants to explore this question.



Map of two research sites in Ethiopia Hadar and the Woranso-Mille research sites where ancient hominid fossils have been discovered and are now in comparison for why there were different species that lived closely together but not spatially overlapped. Google Earth image.

The funds will support a systematic, integrated investigation into why two neighboring, world-famous fossil study sites in Ethiopia’s Afar region, Hadar and Woranso-Mille, have uncovered various records of our early human ancestors.

ASUs Institute of Human Originshas a more than 40-year history of exploration and discovery in Hadar, beginning in 1974 Lucy’s discovery, 3.2-million-year-old fossil Australopithecus afarensis, by the Founding Director of the institute Donald Johanson. Since then, scientists have found hundreds of fossils of Lucy species in Hadar, but no other hominid species that may have lived at the same time.

Just 30 miles north of Hadar, a research project in Woranso-Mille that began in 2005, led by the institute’s new director,Johannes Haile-Selassie, has yielded abundant fossils from not only the Lucys species, but at least two others including one whose foot appears to have been adapted for climbing trees. Some of these different species existed at the same time.

Haile-Selassie and Kaye Reed, a research associate with the Institute of Human Origins and Professors of Presidents with School of Human Evolution and Social Change; Beverly Saylor of University Western Reserve University; and Naomi Levin from the University of Michigan are the co-lead investigators in the project provided by the WM Keck Foundation. Western Western Case Reserve University is the lead institution for the award.

Other participating institutions include Addis Ababa University, Aix Marseille University, University of Barcelona, ​​Berkeley Geological Center, Ohio University and the University of Southern California.

Haile-Selassie and Reed will lead efforts to compare and analyze fossil data from Hadar and Woranso-Mille to assess the links between fissure placement, landscape-scale heterogeneity, and mammalian diversity, including among hominins.

This multidisciplinary integration of physical, chemical and biological evidence will enable us to assess changes in the ecology of closely related early human ancestors and provide insights into the origins of our gender, said Haile-Selassie, who is a professor at ASU School of Human Evolution and Social Change.

The transformative aspect of this project is that it is trying, for the first time, to directly compare Hadar and Woranso-Mille to examine the selective environmental pressures that may have driven human evolution.

Utilizing this opportunity involves the involvement of about 30 scientists, whose expertise varies from geology and paleoanthropology to geochronology and paleoclimate, includingChristopher Campisano, Associate and Associate Professor of the Institute of Human Origins at the School of Human Evolution and Social Change; David Feary, research professor at School of Earth and Spatial Exploration; and Denise Su, who will join the Institute of Human Origins and the School of Human Evolution and Social Change as a research associate and associate professor in August.

Over the next three years, the team will collect samples and data from both areas to gain a more detailed understanding of the two countries as they existed more than 3 million years ago.

Reed will refine habitat reconstructions using fauna, isotopes and deposit data for specific areas within the Hadar stratification and will work with Su to compare differences in mammals and habitats between the two countries.

This is the first time we have the opportunity to compare the paleoecology of unique fauna and hominins from adjacent areas in the same time period, Reed said. This will give us a level of detail that we did not have and will enable us to explore why there were different species that lived close together but did not overlap spatially. Very exciting summer.

Campisano will lead geological efforts in Hadar, leading and working with a team of geoscientists who are new to Hadar to collect high-resolution samples and data at specific time intervals to compare with Woranso-Mille.

Better integration of Hadars geology and paleo environments with neighboring project sites has been a goal of mine for more than a decade, Campisano said. The chance to do so, and with a set of new analytical techniques in Hadar, is an intriguing opportunity.

Su will be primarily responsible for the reconstruction of the paleoenvironment at Woranso-Mille using faunal evidence and the integration of geological, isotopic and paleobotanical data.

Woranso-Mille is the only Pliocene site documenting at least two contemporary hominid species. Reconstructing its side environment will be essential to understanding how hominids shared the landscape, Su said.

The ASU team is Feary, who will develop a high-resolution 3D model of the Hadar focus area using recently developed aerial photogrammetric techniques as a basis for geological and habitat reconstructions.

The WM Keck Foundation Award offers a great opportunity to use new research tools to address the fundamental questions of the paleo environment and human evolution, Feary said.

If successful, this project will reveal the spatial context of hominid diversity recordings one of the greatest challenges to understanding human evolution and a fundamental biodiversity issue.

The project is based on decades of field studies, laboratory analysis and museum work, which together with changes in hominid species in neighboring but distinct geological landscapes provide an unprecedented opportunity to understand the ecological features that influence human diversity and evolution, Saylor said. , who is the lead investigator on the project.

Haile-Selassie added, This project takes the search for human origin to another level. Understanding how tectonics and cracks may have played a role in the diversity or lack of diversity in early human ancestors and how these forces may have formed the accompanying landscapes and climates in which our previous ancestors diversified or disappeared will to be a major breakthrough in paleoanthropology.

The Ethiopian Cultural Heritage Research and Preservation Authority and the Afar Regional Government will facilitate local permits for this research.

