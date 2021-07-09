Low profile, no fuss: Rise and rise of Mansukh Mandaviya





Written by PARIMAL DABHI, Gopal Kateshiya | Ahmedabad, Rajkot |



Updated: 9 July 2021 5:33:26 am

The son of a farmer from Hanol village of Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district, has been a rapid growth for 49-year-old Mansukh Mandaviya since he joined ABVP in 1992, and then moved to BJP Yuva Morcha. Many at BJP in Gujarat see his rise as Union Health Minister as a reiteration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trust in him as well as an move to build a second-tier leader from his native state. A close associate of the minister says, politics is teamwork and, therefore, gaining and maintaining the trust of the leader is the key to success. Mandaviya has done it successfully. He has chosen to keep a low profile. He completes the tasks assigned to him and believes in results-oriented work. At such a time [when the country is fighting a pandemic], the appointment of a new Minister of Health is like taking a big risk. it [Mandaviya] “he must have marked many boxes before the Health portfolio was assigned,” says the collaborator. Mandaviya may not have experience in handling Family Health and Welfare, but in his previous role as Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, and Ports and Transportation, he intervened to ensure the circulation of necessary medicines and oxygen. For example, when Gujarat overcame a shortage of Remdesivir earlier this year, Mandaviya spoke with Zydus chairman Cadila Pankaj Patel to resume selling the anti-viral drug and then gave permission to increase its production capacity. The ports were also asked to drop all charges against ships carrying oxygen and related equipment and to give priority to their garden. Seen as a quiet worker, Mandaviya was credited with increasing party membership in Gujarat, especially in late 2014, and leading the padyatras, which also helped build his image independently as a leader. The Gujarat state unit registered 1.14 crore new members, the highest in any state. But he never made a fuss about it, says an insider. His rise to the rank of Cabinet in the Center could be a move to help him grow taller in his state, some leaders say. This height may be an attempt to expand his profile before you finally establish him as the Prime Minister of Gujarat. This will help the party cadre and even the general public to accept him as a suitable candidate for the highest post in the state, says a party leader. A graduate in political science, Mandaviya ran in his first and only assembly elections in 2002, when BJP won 127 of the state’s 182 highest seats. He was elected to Rajya Sabha in 2012 and re-elected in 2018. He joined the Narendra Modi government in 2016, as junior minister for Road Transport and Highways, Transport, Chemicals and Fertilizers. It was during his tenure that Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendras, pharmacies stores that sell generic medicines at affordable rates, were launched. After BJP won in 2019, Mandaviya retained his position as a new minister, but with independent responsibilities of Ports, Transport and Water. He was also Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers. From the sub-caste group Leuva Patel of the Patidar community, which dominates several constituencies in the Saurashtra region, Mandaviya’s rise to the BJP coincided with the emergence of stalwarts such as Rajendrasinh Rana and Mahendra Trivedi, who also belonged to Bhavnagar, the district of of his birth.

