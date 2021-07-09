International
UN rights expert calls for sanctions against Myanmar oil and gas sector, SE Asia News & Top Stories
GENEVA A UN human rights investigator has called on countries to impose economic sanctions on Myanmar’s oil and gas sector to cripple the junta that took power five months ago.
Myanmar has been in crisis since the military ousted the elected government of Ms Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, unleashing nationwide outrage that quickly turned into protests and strikes that were brutally suppressed by security forces, with nearly 900 killed.
“I’m talking about economic pressure, cutting the revenue that the military junta needs to continue its reign of terror. I’m talking about cutting access to weapons and dual-use technology,” he said. Thomas Andrews, special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, told the UN Human Rights Council on Wednesday.
“Revenue from the oil and gas sector is a financial lifeline for the junta and is estimated to be close to what is needed for the junta to keep the security forces that keep them in power. They need to be stopped,” he said.
Mr Andrews, a former U.S. congressman from Maine, called for the formation of an “Emergency Coalition for the People of Myanmar,” essentially a group of states that would also ban arms exports to the military. “There has to be pressure,” he said.
Senior UN human rights official Michelle Bachelet has urged Asian countries to start a political dialogue with the military junta and democratically elected leadership in Myanmar.
The UN should be allowed to distribute humanitarian aid to civilians in Myanmar, as agreed with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), without being “instrumentalized” by the military, she said.
Asean, of which Myanmar is a member, agreed on a five-point consensus with junta leader Min Aung Hlaing in April, “but unfortunately Myanmar’s military leadership has shown little sign of adhering to it,” Ms Bachelet said.
“It is urgent that Asean appoint a special envoy or team to start some kind of political dialogue. I encourage Asean to engage with the democratic leadership and civil society, not just the military front,” Ms Bachelet said.
Meanwhile, Norwegian telecommunications firm Telenor sold its business in Myanmar yesterday, blaming the difficulties of operating under the military junta.
Telenor, one of Myanmar’s largest foreign investors, sold its operations to Lebanese investment firm M1 Group for $ 105 million (S $ 142 million), announcing its withdrawal from a country that slipped into chaos after a coup military in February.
“There are three reasons why we think a sale is necessary: it’s the safety of our employees, but also the regulatory conditions and also that there is good compliance,” he told Reuters. Sigve Brekke, Chief Executive Officer of Telenor.
“When we wrote the business in May, we felt we could still operate in the country, even though it was challenging. But after that, it has gotten worse.”
Myanmar’s junta has banned top foreign executives of major telecommunications firms from leaving the country without permission and is pressuring them to fully implement wiretapping technology that will allow authorities to monitor users, a source told Reuters earlier this week. .
Activists have expressed concern about the departure of Telenor, one of two foreign telecommunications operators present alongside Qatar’s Ooredoo.
“We are mainly relying on Telenor,” Thet Swe Win campaign told Reuters.
“Most activists rely on it as a company that has respect for human rights. I hope the new company respects human rights as Telenor did in the past.”
REUTERS
Sources
2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/se-asia/un-rights-expert-urges-sanctions-against-myanmars-oil-and-gas-sector
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
