Gov. Jared Polis announces public health crisis, issues emergency order, issues recovery order – CBS Denver

DENVER (CBS4)– Governor Jared Polis has ended the state order COVID-19 for Public Health, almost 17 months after issuing it for the first time. Polis told CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd that he also revoked all previous executive orders issued during the pandemic.

“It really shows how far Colorado has come,” he said. It is not that the virus is gone. “It never will be, but enough people are protected, our hospital capacity is protected and we are close to truly ending the pandemic phase of this public health crisis,” Polis Boyd told an exclusive interview.

Under the Public Health Emergency Order, the governor enforced, reviewed, or renewed some 400 executive orders, including a nationwide mask mandate, stay-at-home orders, and orders allowing restaurants to sell alcohol and drivers renew their licenses online. .

The state legislature codified some of them into law. The others are now set up.

according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, 99% of deaths are now unvaccinated people.

“It’s very sad at the beginning of the pandemic, when there was very little we could do and people were dying and we lost over 7,000 people in our state. It ‘s preventable now, so in some ways, it’ s even sadder when we’re losing people we should not lose if they’re just going to take the simple step of protecting themselves, “Polis said.” I encourage more Coloradoans “to take advantage of the fact that we have this amazing opportunity as Coloradoans and Americans to protect ourselves and end this pandemic and all it takes is a small needle.”

The governor issued a new emergency order for disaster recovery to ensure the state is still eligible for federal assistance on things like unemployment, rent assistance, vaccine distribution and expanded Medicaid benefits.

He said Colorado has one of the highest vaccination rates in the country and one of the lowest death rates, but Mesa County remains a national hot spot for the Delta variant.

Polis said local governments can still issue their emergency orders, “We will not have the entire state under a health emergency because there are certain areas of the state where more of a localized response may be needed. Of course Mesa County Health and local elected officials there are paying attention to this.It is one of the national epicenters for the Delta variant and, unlike the state where we are over 70%, they are in their low 40s which is not quite “It’s enough to suppress the virus. There are still a lot of people where it can spread and that is what we have seen. They have been close to the hospital capacity there in recent weeks.”

The Public Health Emergency order was set to expire on Saturday. By law, it expires after 30 days if the governor does not renew it. Republicans introduced several bills that would require the governor to seek legislative input before extending an executive order, but they failed.

Every governor in the country issued a Public Health Emergency Order last year. Only 9 states still have one.