



The lack of fans effectively makes this year’s Olympics an event made for television, while making it even harder to make for television.

“It’s a hell of a challenge to face,” said Bob Costas, the legendary sporting director who came out ahead of the 11 Olympics before announcing his retirement in 2017.

Costas, who is now a CNN contributor, described the atmosphere and energy released by fans as a key element of the Olympics and suggested that removing events only in raw competitions would be reflected in viewership numbers.

“Now does that mean people will not watch? Of course they will,” Costas said. “But would they look at the same kind of numbers than if this had the usual structure? Probably not.” Costas said the lack of fans will make it more crucial that other elements of the sound be in front and in the center. “It becomes more and more important to have dissatisfied people,” he explained. “Having microphone trainers. Having the boom microphone nearby. That will be really a key. All those peripheral things from competitors and support staff will become more important than ever.” NBC has also said it plans to have cameras in the homes of the athletes’ families. Rob Hyland, producer of NBC’s Olympic-time best show, told a news conference in late June that for months his team had been working on a plan called “Friends and Family” aimed at highlighting moments between athletes and their loved ones. “We will display these moments in every show at the best time and on every platform,” Hyland said at the time. It is unclear whether NBC will also try to include artificial crowd noise in the games. An NBC spokesman had no details on the matter when it arrived Thursday. But such artificial audience noises were included and became the norm in Major League Baseball and National Football League games during the height of the US pandemic Amelia Schimmel, who was the executive producer of Oakland Athletics for ballpark entertainment in 2020 and tasked with incorporating background noise into games, described crowd sounds as integral to broadcasts. “You do not realize when you are watching at home how subconscious the crowd sounds,” she said, describing it as something you “definitely need” when broadcasting live sports without personal spectators. However, Schimmel suggested that the team working at the Olympics has a much more challenging task ahead of them than the one faced by the MLB teams. She explained that the MLB had two months to prepare for the implementation of the artificial crowd noises which gave them the opportunity to experience the sounds during practice games. The Olympic team, with less than three weeks until the matches start, will have no such luxury if it decides to include artificial noise elements. Costas also noted that with major American sports (such as football, baseball, and basketball), there is a “certain familiar environment” with which an “experienced audio producer” can play with and approximate what it is “. “But is the sound in a diving place the same sound in a jogging place? Is it the same in gymnastics as in swimming? The worst thing is to have it invented,” Costas said. “Think of how shocked we are on the runway at the old bad sitcoms. It’s a good line to walk on.” Schimmel said that even with baseball there were unexpected elements that her team did not take until she tried to implement the sound during practice games. “It’s a very unique and challenging set of circumstances,” Costas said. “People want to see the competition and embrace its joy. But part of that atmosphere and structure of what makes the Olympics good, every sporting event, but especially the special Olympics will be missing. And there is no way for BS audiences “.

