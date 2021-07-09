Former South African president jailed on parole, justice minister says

Former South African President Jacob Zuma, whose decision to surrender himself to start a 15-month prison was seen as a victory for the post-apartheid state’s efforts to enforce the rule of law, could come out in four months , the justice minister said on Thursday.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola told reporters outside the Estcourt Correctional Center, where Zuma was being held, that the former leader would be eligible for parole.

Zuma stunned his compatriots late Wednesday by surrendering to police, after initially indicating he considered the sentence biased and illegal.

The constitutional court ordered Zuma jailed last week for refusing to give evidence in a corruption probe covering his period in power from 2009 to 2018.

This marked a fall from the ashes for one of the main lights of the African National Congress (ANC), which was imprisoned by the rulers of South Africa’s white minority for its efforts to create a state that would treat all citizens in the right way.

The Estcourt Correctional Center, where Zuma began serving his 15-month sentence, is seen on Thursday. (AFP via Getty Images)

Zuma’s alleged tendency to break the law however alarmed many former comrades and launched investigations against him.

“This is not a moment of celebration or triumph, it is a moment of restraint and being human,” Lamola said, promising to treat Zuma like any other prisoner.

The charges against Zuma have divided the ANC, which includes a powerful pro-Zuma camp. Over the weekend, hundreds of supporters, some with guns and spears, threatened to fight to prevent his arrest.

‘Long and busy journey’

Experts said Zuma’s legal options were running out.

He has already asked the court to overturn his sentence, saying he was treated unfairly and could undergo COVID-19 in prison.

“There is no reason for such a request,” Lawson Naidoo, executive secretary of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution, told Reuters.

Zuma supporters were spotted Saturday in Nkandla, KwaZulu Natal Province. (Shiraaz Mohamed / Associated Press)

Zuma’s efforts would work “if there was an obvious error of fact in the trial, which is not the case, [or]the applicant did not participate through their fault, and in this case Mr Zuma deliberately decided not to participate, “Naidoo said.

Lamola said strict COVID-19 protocols will be followed in prison.

The court will hear his request on Monday.

Zuma, 79, denies widespread corruption and has claimed he was the victim of a political witch hunt.

The commission of inquiry is investigating allegations that it allowed three Indian-born businessmen, Atul, Ajay and Rajesh Gupta, to plunder state resources and influence government policy. He and the Gupta brothers, who have fled to Dubai, deny the wrongdoing.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation welcomes the fact that former President Jacob Zuma has been subject to law enforcement in part in accordance with the Constitutional Court order issued last week. Read: https://t.co/5NemXv8Bz1 –@Nelson Mandela

Zuma also faces another case over a $ 2 billion U.S. arms deal in 1999 when he was vice president. He denies the allegations.

“It is tempting to consider Mr Zuma’s arrest as the end of the road. But this is simply another stage in what we believe will be a long and lush journey,” said the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

“It is vital that Mr. Zuma and his supporters take responsibility at every step of the way,” he added.